Kansas City Chiefs fans were given a proper scare in the first quarter of their NFL Divisional Round matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday night after Patrick Mahomes came up limping after a play. An injury to their superstar quarterback is the last thing the Chiefs need right now.

Mahomes received X-rays on his ankle, which came back negative, sources told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. However, Rapoport notes that the Chiefs star is dealing with a high-ankle sprain. Mahomes was out on the field for the Chiefs’ opening drive of the second half.

Mahomes suffered an ankle injury early in the do-or-die matchup, and he had to receive medical attention for the knock. In true Patrick Mahomes fashion, however, the former Super Bowl MVP got himself taped up and quickly returned to the game:

Prayers up to Patrick Mahomes as he came up limping here on this play.pic.twitter.com/tRHnkT3x1J — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 21, 2023

Mahomes looked like he was in pain as he re-entered the game, but unsurprisingly, the Chiefs quarterback did all he could to play down the knock. This guy is as tough as they come and you can be sure that only a serious injury will prevent him from playing in this game.

Unfortunately, the injury seems more serious than initially anticipated. Patrick Mahomes kept on telling the coach Andy Reid and the Chiefs medical team that he was fine, but he was eventually forced back to the locker room in the second period.

The 27-year-old was seen jogging as he made his way to the back to the locker room, though, which should bode well for his status moving forward.

Mahomes likely won’t be a hundred percent for the remainder of the game, and was ruled listed as officially questionable to return vs. Jacksonville before he ultimately returned to the contest.

Patrick Mahomes is QUESTIONABLE to return to today's game due to an ankle injury, the Chiefs say. pic.twitter.com/0IeVus8Nly — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 21, 2023

This is a developing story and we will be sure to pass along any information as they come.