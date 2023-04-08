The New England Patriots will almost probably make other changes in the offseason of 2023. Remember that there are still a few open slots on their depth chart. Of course, they can do so through the draft. Here we’ll look at which rookie prospects the Patriots will draft with each of their picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Patriots are well-stocked for the 2023 NFL Draft with a total of 11 picks spread across all seven rounds. Head Coach and General Manager Bill Belichick will have a wealth of resources to help improve the team after a disappointing 2022 season. However, to make the most of these picks, he will need to use them wisely.

Let’s look at who the Patriots will choose in the 2023 NFL Draft.

New England Patriots: 2022 NFL Mock Draft

1st round 14th overall pick: OT Peter Skoronski

The Patriots’ top priority is to acquire high-quality offensive tackles. Peter Skoronski is one of the best tackles in the current draft class. The Patriots should pick him at No. 14 to fill their need. He played left tackle at Northwestern and had an impressive record of only allowing one sack and six pressures last season. Skoronski is expected to start right away and improve the team’s offensive line. The Patriots’ o-line is just not as strong as it should have been last year.

Although Skoronski is expected to be a Day 1 starter, there may be some challenges he will face. One of them is getting used to playing against professional linemen on a regular basis or adjusting to playing in the interior. However, we project that by his third year, he should be a reliable starter already.

2nd round 46th overall pick: WR Cedric Tillman

The Patriots have been in need of wide receiver assistance for several years now. They attempted to address the issue by replacing Jakobi Meyers with JuJu Smith-Schuster in free agency That should be an improvement if Smith-Schuster reaches his full potential. However, the team still requires more support at the position. This is where Tennessee’s Tillman comes in. He suffered from injuries last season but has the potential to be a strong receiver in the Patriots’ offense. He has been compared to Michael Pittman Jr. from the Indianapolis Colts, which would make him an ideal addition to the team.

While Tillman has the potential to be a strong WR2 or WR3 at the professional level, he is not a receiver who can do everything. Nevertheless, his size, ball skills, and body control would be beneficial attributes to any receiver group.

Cedric Tillman 40-yard dash My unofficial hand time was 3.89. Time it for yourself at home. pic.twitter.com/iAnnJhgjYr — Adam Sparks (@AdamSparks) March 30, 2023

3rd round 76th overall pick: CB Julius Brents

We have Julius Brents going to New England here. Despite keeping Jonathan Jones in free agency, the team still requires additional players in their secondary, specifically ones with size. At 6’3, Brents possesses exceptional size and length for a cornerback and boasts a wingspan of nearly seven feet.

4th round 107th overall pick: OT Tyler Steen

With Trent Brown and Riley Reiff’s contracts ending after this season, the Patriots need long-term security in this position. Steen began his collegiate career as a defensive tackle at Vanderbilt before transferring to Alabama, where he ended up playing as the team’s blindside tackle. He will require some development, but he also has potential.

4th round 117th overall pick: LB SirVocea Dennis

The Patriots should pick SirVocea Dennis to add to their linebacking unit. Dennis is an intriguing prospect with strong athletic abilities. He is one of the fastest inside linebackers in this draft class.

4th round 135th overall pick: TE Luke Schoonmaker

Michigan tight end Luke Schoonmaker stands 6’5 and weighs 251 pounds. With Jonnu Smith traded away and not much depth at the tight end position, the Patriots should add a big pass-catching weapon and blocker. Schoonmaker fits the bill really well.

6th round 184th overall pick: DL Colby Wooden

Colby Wooden should go to New England here. He played as an edge rusher and interior lineman at Auburn. He showed versatility and the ability to pressure from the interior, which complements Matt Judon’s edge rushing. At 6’4 and 273 pounds, Wooden should be a good developmental piece behind Davon Godchaux and Christian Barmore.

6th round 187th overall pick: EDGE YaYa Diaby

YaYa Diaby is an edge rusher with exceptional athletic traits. He ranked second among all defensive ends in the NFL combine’s athletic score and had a dominant 2022 season at Louisville with nine sacks. New England should add him as a highly athletic lineman to their defensive line.

6th round 192nd overall pick: QB Jake Haener

Recall that the Patriots’ quarterback situation is uncertain. Right now, we’re not even sure if Mac Jones will stay on. If Jones stays, however, it would still be wise for the team to pick a late-round QB. Jake Haener wouldn’t be a bad pick here. Although he lacks strong physical gifts, he can compensate with a high football IQ. This makes him the kind of quarterback that the Patriots can develop.

6th round 210th overall pick: S Ja’von Hicks

In the sixth round, the Patriots should also select Ja’von Hicks to bolster their safety unit. Remember that this team is going through a transition period after Devin McCourty’s retirement. Take note that Hicks played in a highly productive Cincinnati secondary over the last few seasons.

7th round 245th overall pick: RB Evan Hull

The Patriots added running backs in the previous year to complement Rhamondre Stevenson and added James Robinson in free agency this year. Nevertheless, the team is still lacking a player like James White or Shane Vereen. Evan Hull could be an intriguing last pick because of that. At Northwestern, he caught 55 passes for 546 yards and two touchdowns last season while also averaging 4.1 yards per carry. That’s not too shabby at all.