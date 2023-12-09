Marvin Harrison Jr. is hoping to be more than just a chip off the old block.

Ohio State football's Marvin Harrison Jr. was announced as a Heisman Trophy finalist last week, an honor his father, legendary Indianapolis Colts receiver Marvin Harrison, never had the privilege of getting. As Harrison Jr. awaits Saturday's Heisman Trophy winner announcement, he's set forth his aim to surpass his father in more ways than one.

“He's in the Hall of Fame, but I think [in my] college career definitely, I have surpassed him and hopefully I can do it at the next level as well,” Harrison Jr. told reporters, according to On3's Nick Kosko.

Despite the friendly competition, the Ohio State football star also appreciates his dad's tutelage.

“Yeah, he's helped me a lot,” said the younger Harrison. “Just how to approach the game of football. And like you said, on and off the field. So I'm very thankful to him, that he's coached me very hard in my football career. Definitely appreciate all that he's done for me.”

The Ohio State football program has sent finalists to the Heisman Trophy award ceremony in five of the past six seasons.

Harrison Jr. has notched 67 catches for 1,211 yards with 15 touchdown receptions this season for the 11-1, seventh-ranked Buckeyes, who are set to face off against Missouri in the Cotton Bowl Classic on December 29th in Arlington, Texas.

The younger Harrison is expected to be a top-five selection in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Marvin Harrison Sr. was taken by the Colts out of Syracuse in the first round (19th overall) in the 1996 NFL Draft. He won Super Bowl XLI with the Colts, adding to a career that included eight Pro Bowls and three first-team All-Pro selections. He is also a member of the NFL's 100th anniversary All-Time team.