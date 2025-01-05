The final day of the NFL regular season signifies Black Monday is on the horizon. This is when many head coaches face the axe. Generally, first-year coaches are safe from dismissal. However, New England Patriots rookie head coach Jerod Mayo might not be as secure. Mayo should update his LinkedIn profile to let teams know he's seeking a job.

Insider Adam Schefter revealed on NFL Countdown that the New England Patriots are nearing a decision to fire head coach Jerod Mayo. This news comes just before the final day of the NFL regular season, and the tension surrounding Mayo's position has been palpable as the season concludes.

“The Kraft family has wanted to stand by [Mayo] and give him support,” Schefter said. “… Over the last 30 days, the team has struggled. They've lost at home, fans have been angered, they've been apathetic.

“It feels like within the organization, there's been a shift. There are nervous people inside the building right now.”

As the Patriots prepare for today's season finale against the Buffalo Bills, they hold a disappointing 3-13 record. A loss in this game would guarantee them the coveted No. 1 draft pick. However, head coach Jerod Mayo is determined to win. He has voiced his intention to finish on a positive note. Fans will likely be upset if New England wins but forfeits its top draft position. A needless victory could push the team down from the first pick to No. 4.

Who could the Patriots target as their next head coach if they fire Jerod Mayo?

If the Patriots choose to move on from head coach Jerod Mayo, they have a variety of potential replacements to consider. Mike Vrabel stands out as the most talked-about candidate. His familiarity with the organization and successful coaching track record make him an ideal fit for New England.

Vrabel and the Patriots are in a position where this transition could be mutually beneficial. Bringing in Vrabel would represent a substantial upgrade over Mayo, enhancing the team's prospects in the future. However, if the Patriots are interested in naming Vrabel as their next head coach, there could be some competition coming New England's way.

The New York Jets recently interviewed Mike Vrabel for their head coaching vacancy, reflecting their interest in securing a strong leader for the team. If the Las Vegas Raiders decide to part ways with Antonio Pierce, there is speculation about minority owner Tom Brady's involvement. Many believe Brady will actively work to recruit Vrabel to Las Vegas.

Although Vrabel is personally connected to the Patriots, the team could encounter stiff competition. Bringing their former defensive star back as head coach may prove more challenging than expected. Either way, the team has to be sure they have the right person coaching them as they move on from the Brady era in Foxborough.