By Conor Roche · 2 min read

The New England Patriots 2022 season came to an end on Sunday as their 35-23 loss to the Buffalo Bills prevented them from reaching the playoffs.

New England’s two longest-tenured players, Matthew Slater and Devin McCourty, both implied either after the game or in recent weeks that they’d be retiring at year’s end. But those are the only players who played their final game with the Patriots on Sunday as they have a few notable starters who are set to become free agents.

Jakobi Meyers is the best among that group of Patriots players whose contract expires at the season’s end. He was asked about his looming free agency in the locker room after the game, but was still lamenting over the loss and appeared to focus on that instead.

“When that time comes I’ll cross that bridge,” Meyers told reporters. “Whether I’m here or I’m not here, I’ll tell all the guys that I appreciate them. Because the locker room changes regardless of whether I’m here or not. So tell everybody that I appreciate them and embrace these couple moments with the guys.”

Jakobi Meyers has had to fight thru a fair share of injuries this year but the dude has made himself some money, whether it is with the #Patriots or elsewhere. Good football player. Tough. Smart. More talented than he gets credit for. pic.twitter.com/oMDcirRqeK — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) January 8, 2023

Meyers put up a fine effort on Sunday, recording three receptions for 32 yards. He might have made the most impressive replay of the game though when he somehow kept both feet inbounds on a toe-tapping catch in the back of the end zone for a touchdown in the first quarter.

The 2022 season was arguably the best of Meyers’ four-year career. While he took a step back in receptions (he recorded 67 this season after having 83 in 2021), he had 804 receiving yards and a career-high six receiving touchdowns, not bad for someone who became infamous for not scoring touchdowns.

Meyers has turned from being an undrafted free agent who was just a couple years removed from playing quarterback in 2019 to being the Patriots’ most dependable receiver over the last three seasons, recording 209 receptions since 2020. He’s certainly open to staying.

“Oh yeah. Definitely, definitely,” Meyers said when asked if he’d like to stay in New England. “I’ve put in a lot of time here. I’ve built a nice home here. So it’d be nice.” In August, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones said that he wanted to play with Meyers for the rest of his career. After the pair had another solid season together, Jones carried the same sentiment on Sunday.