As Jerod Mayo starts to officially replace Bill Belichick, the Patriots new head coach has begun to fill out his coaching staff.

Jerod Mayo seems to at least be pondering the idea of making some changes to the New England Patriots coaching staff. The Patriots are looking into a pair of coaches to possibly be the team's next defensive coordinator and special teams coach.

New England has requested to interview Carolina Panthers outside linebackers coach Tem Lukabu for the defensive coordinator gig and want to interview Atlanta Falcons special teams coach Marquice Williams for the same role, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported on Monday.

Mayo's requested interviews are the first things he's done since he was named as the Patriots next head coach on Friday, officially replacing Bill Belichick after 24 seasons. The moves are at least a sign that Mayo's considering shuffling around the coaching staff to some degree. Though. it remains to be seen how much altering he'll do.

Lukabu has risen up the coaching ranks in recent years. He mostly served as a college assistant between 2005-15, but worked under Greg Schiano as a defensive assistant for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2012 and 2013 seasons. He became a defensive quality coach for the San Francisco 49ers for two seasons, beginning in 2016.

Matthew Judon spoke about Jerod Mayo's leadership on The Next Pats Podcast during Super Bowl week of 2023 Here's what he had to say 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/OhVafGD9EU — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) January 12, 2024

Lukabu continued to bounce between the college game and the NFL in recent years. After a one-year stint as Mississippi State's linebackers coach in 2018, Lukabu worked as the Cincinnati Bengals' linebackers coach in 2019.

He joined Jeff Hafley's staff at Boston College in 2020, serving as its defensive coordinator for three years. He left Boston College to join Frank Reich with the Panthers for the role he has now following the 2022 season. The Panthers ranked fourth in total defense in 2023.

Williams, meanwhile, has worked in the NFL since 2013. The 38-year-old had stops with the Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions and the Los Angeles Chargers as a fellow and assistant between 2013-18. He was the Lions' assistant special teams coach from 2019-20 before joining Arthur Smith's staff with the Falcons for the role he has now in 2021.

What do these interviews mean for the Patriots' current coaching staff?

At first glance, the news of Monday's interview requests suggests that Patriots assistants might not be safe for next season. However, linebackers coach Steve Belichick sand safeties coach Brian Belichick have been given offers to remain with the team, Monday Morning Quarterback's Albert Breer reported Monday.

It's unclear though what special teams coordinator Cam Achord and assistant head coach Joe Judge's futures with the team will be. Both have served a prominent role with the special teams unit in recent seasons.