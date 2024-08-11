The New England Patriots made an aggressive pursuit of San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, agreeing to terms on a trade and offering a lucrative contract, but the wide receiver did not want to join the Patriots in the end and did not sign an extension, so that shut down the move. Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo gave his perspective on the failed pursuit.

“When we start to win games, guys will want to come here,” Jerod Mayo said, according to Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. “When we establish the culture, the roster, guys will be excited.”

For much of the past two decades, the Patriots have been a team that players are excited to join, but after the last few years, that is not the case. With Bill Belichick out of the picture, Mayo is taking over and trying to establish his own culture, hopefully with Drake Maye as the franchise quarterback. If the Patriots exceed expectations this year, and Drake Maye eventually comes in and proves to be a quality quarterback, that could make New England an attractive destination for star players once again.

The Patriots will finish the preseason with two games against the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders before going on the road in Week 1 of the regular season to take on the Cincinnati Bengals. Mayo will hope to surprise some this season and build a culture, and he will have to do so without Brandon Aiyuk.

What will happen with Brandon Aiyuk after turning down Patriots?

After turning down the Patriots, and then turning down the Cleveland Browns as well, it seems like the two possibilities are that Aiyuk either stays with the 49ers, or goes to the Pittsburgh Steelers in a trade. After the 49ers' preseason opener against the Tennessee Titans, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan addressed the situation.

“I met with Brandon a bunch here since we started out camp, and I'm not going to get into any personal things between us,” Shanahan said, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football talk. “… I feel the same [way I did when] I talked to you guys last week. I mean, I am hopeful, and I do think it can [get done], but like I said last week, everything's open. But hopefully, it does.”

It will be interesting to see where Aiyuk ends up this season, and if he signs a long-term contract in the coming weeks, whether it be in San Francisco or elsewhere.