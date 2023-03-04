The New England Patriots are going to cut their quarterback room by one-third. Brian Hoyer is expected to be released by the Patriots.

The Patriots plan to cut Brian Hoyer before the official start of 2023 NFL free agency, according to Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio. Hoyer signed a two-year, $4 million contract with New England one year ago.

The emergence of Bailey Zappe as a reliable backup gave the Patriots little incentive to keep Hoyer for the 2023 season. After starting quarterback Mac Jones suffered an ankle injury, Zappe went 2-0 as New England’s starter. Zappe posted a 100.9 passer rating in his rookie season.

Hoyer started the first game that Jones missed. The veteran attempted six passes before leaving the Week 4 matchup against the Green Bay Packers with a concussion. Hoyer was placed on injured reserve and didn’t play the rest of the season.

Hoyer is about to end his third different stint with the Patriots. New England signed Hoyer as an undrafted free agent in 2009. Hoyer was cut before the 2012 season and bounced around the league for the next five years. Hoyer returned to the Patriots to back up Tom Brady in 2017 and 2018. He rejoined the team in 2020 when Brady left for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Patriots head into 2023 free agency with plenty of questions about their starting quarterback for the future. Jones appeared to regress after leading New England to the playoffs as a rookie. Jones had 14 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions in the 2022 season. Many Patriots fans wanted coach Bill Belichick to start Zappe when Jones returned from his injury.

Matt Patricia was viewed as one of the league’s worst offensive coordinators last season. Jones could bounce back in 2023 now that Bill O’Brien has returned to lead the Patriots offense. O’Brien is New England’s third offensive coordinator in as many years.

The Patriots are still seeking their first playoff win since Brady’s departure.