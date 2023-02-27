There has been some chatter in recent weeks about Mac Jones’ approval rating within the New England Patriots’ locker room not being too high.

Longtime Patriots safety Devin McCourty disputed that notion while appearing as a guest host on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” on Monday. McCourty passionately defended the quarterback, who just finished up a disappointing Year 2 in the NFL.

“What I love about Mac is that Mac came into a leadership role as a quarterback and he speaks to what he thinks,” McCourty said. “I think what people don’t always understand, in our locker room, Bill pushes that. We’re in the captains’ meeting every week, [and he’ll say] ‘If you don’t like something, tell us and we’ll throw it out.’ Because what’s the point of players going out there and saying, as soon as that call comes in, ‘I know we hate this call but …’ No one wants to be out there with that.”

Jones’ frustrations during the 2022 season were apparent as he struggled with the Patriots’ unusual offensive coaching setup. Over three straight games at the beginning of December, Jones had a notable profane-laden outburst about the offensive play calling.

Mac Jones is having the time of his life under Matt Patricia pic.twitter.com/u4joRkGxHQ — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) December 2, 2022

Jones was never able to fully put it together on a consistent basis with Matt Patricia as the offensive play caller and Joe Judge as the quarterbacks coach. He completed 65.2 percent of his passes for 2,997 yards, 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions with an 84.8 passer rating.

Jones wasn’t alone in taking a step back in 2022. After ranking in the top 10 in many metrics in 2021, the Patriots’ offense ranked in the bottom 10 in many of those same metrics in 2022. They ranked 26th in total offense and dead last in red zone efficiency.

That led to the Patriots ditching the unusual offensive coaching setup in the early weeks of the offseason and them rehiring Bill O’Brien to be their offensive coordinator again.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

McCourty thinks that the return of O’Brien is only going to help Jones, noting that he brings a lot more experience as an offensive coach than Patricia and Judge.

“He’s going to have stability around him,” McCourty said. “You get to work with Josh McDaniels, who I think is one of the best offensive minds in this league, your rookie year. And then you get Matty P, with a mixture of Joe Judge, with Coach Belichick — all guys who were new to calling the actual offense. … It’s just so much movement, so much change, and it’s only your second year.”

The return of O’Brien and what McCourty views as a more stable situation led him to make a big proclamation about Jones.

“But I think it speaks volumes, he’s a captain in that locker room, in only his second year and really was kind of a captain before as a rookie leading those guys,” McCourty said. “So, I’m excited for Mac. I think sky is the limit. I think he’s the future of New England. Any doubts I think you’re wrong if you don’t think that. He’s in that building right now doing different things, working with guys, talking to guys, that’s what he wants.

“So, I think Mac has all the intangibles and the things that you want in a quarterback. Hopefully Billy O is there for a while, and I think you’ll see the true growth.”

"Sources say Mac Jones rubbing people the wrong way"@devinmccourty says… pic.twitter.com/LV4rNdFjik — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) February 27, 2023

McCourty isn’t the first person affiliated with the Patriots to strongly back Jones in recent weeks. Owner Robert Kraft shared his excitement about Jones during an interview ahead of the Super Bowl, while Pro Bowler Matthew Judon praised Jones as a teammate during the same week.

While there have been rumblings of discontent, it would still be a surprise to see the Patriots move on from Mac Jones.