The New England Patriots were losers once again on Sunday, falling to the Las Vegas Raiders, 21-17, to drop to 1-5 on the season.

Here are the five people most to blame for the Week 6 loss.

Mac Jones, at least in the first half

Jones wasn't as bad on Sunday as he was the last two weeks. But he should never have those kinds of performances (committing three turnovers and throwing a pick-6), either.

The Patriots quarterback threw an interception akin to the ones he threw over the last couple of weeks, deciding it would be a good idea to throw on the run and have the ball sail over Hunter Henry's head straight to a Raiders defender.

The description doesn't really do the yucky pass any justice. It was almost unbelievable to see considering that his job was likely on the line on Sunday, but it also wasn't that unbelievable because it's just one of the many silly throws he's made over the last few weeks.

That interception cost the Patriots three points in a game that they lost by four, though they were trailing by two before Jones was sacked in the end zone on their final drive as they tried to win the game in the final minutes. Some might place blame on Jones for the sack, but I'll be a little more lenient on him on that specific play (more on that shortly).

But Jones has to eliminate the stupid unforced errors that have plagued him as of late. Yes, the Patriots' receivers and offensive line rank among the worst, if not the worst, in the link multiple metrics, putting Jones in a bit of an unfair spot. However, poor blocking and a lack of separation from receivers isn't forcing him to just throw the ball right to an opposing defender.

To Jones' credit, he performed a lot better in the second half of Sunday's game, though he wasn't really spectacular. He led the Patriots to two touchdown drives, completing 24 of the 33 passes he threw for 200 yards and an interception.

If he can just get rid of the unforced mistakes, Jones will at least make his way off this list on a weekly basis.

Part of the reason why Jones definitely shouldn't shoulder as much blame for his performance in Week 6 is due to the play of those around him.

Parker was probably the biggest example of a teammate letting Jones down. When the Patriots had their first promising drive in ages during the first half, Parker's questionable route running led to an incomplete pass on third down, leading to three instead of potentially seven points.

But everyone saw Parker's biggest mistake on Sunday. Jones threw one of the best passes that many would say they've ever seen him throw in the NFL when they trailed in the final minutes, launching a 40-plus-yard pass to Parker that went right through the receiver's hands. The pass would've put the Patriots in Raiders territory with over 90 seconds left as they trailed by two.

Absolutely perfect pass from Mac Jones. Drop from DeVante Parker.#Patriots pic.twitter.com/MMUDNGu8V4 — Henry McKenna (@henrycmckenna) October 15, 2023

Instead, the Patriots should be left questioning why they traded a third-round pick for him a year ago and extended him over the offseason. He only had 31 receptions for 539 yards last season and has 13 receptions for 136 yards this year.

Parker's game is to make those tough contested catches. If he can't do that, then what's his purpose here?

Vedarian Lowe and Trent Brown

This is the other case of Jones being let down by his teammates.

The highly-anticipated matchup (sarcasm alert) between Vedarian Lowe and Maxx Crosby went the way that just about everyone expected. The Raiders star defensive end somehow only recorded a half-sack on Sunday, but had a handful of pressures as he constantly got by the Patriots' right tackle.

The one time Crosby got to Jones ended the game, sacking him in the end zone for a safety to secure the win for the Raiders.

Brown wasn't much better, getting beat his fair share on Sunday as the Patriots' pass protection had a rough go of it.

The coaching staff

How many weeks in a row do we have to see the Patriots spot their opponents (non-Jets division) a double-digit lead in the first 20 or so minutes of the game?

That was the case again for the Patriots on Sunday. But they looked like a team that didn't want to be on the field on their opening offensive possession. They committed a penalty on their first snap (Lowe, false start) and committed another penalty on their first-down play. Rhamondre Stevenson nearly handed Marcus Peters another pick-6 before the drive mercifully ended with a running back draw.

All of that came after the Raiders took their sweet time and went on a 16-play, 69-yard drive that took over eight minutes to start the game.

Not only were the Patriots unprepared once again, but they also lacked any sense of urgency on their penultimate drive. Sure, they got seven points and got the ball back, but it took them 9:30 to go 75 yards.

This team is just not prepared to play each week, and that falls on the coaches.