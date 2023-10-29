With a pivotal game against the Miami Dolphins coming up, the New England Patriots are getting one of their better weapons back. JuJu Smith-Schuster, the Pats' big offseason acquisition this year, will be returning from his injury. Meanwhile, sophomore WR Tyquan Thornton is a healthy inactive, per Ian Rapoport.

“#Patriots WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, who hasn't played due to a concussion since Oct. 8, will make his return to the lineup today. Despite some other WRs rising over the last couple weeks, he will be active, source said.”

“– #Jets WR Randall Cobb is a healthy scratch, as is #Patriots WR Tyquan Thornton.”

