Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots have already brought in Bill O’Brien to be their next offensive coordinator. Now, the Patriots have brought in one of O’Brien’s staff members during his time with Alabama.

The Patriots have hired Will Lawing to their offensive staff, per Mike Reiss of ESPN. While his official title with the Patriots is not yet known, Lawing has spent the past three seasons at Alabama in an analyst role.

Their time with the Crimson Tide wasn’t the only occasion Lawing and O’Brien have worked together. When O’Brien was the head coach of the Houston Texans, from 2014-2020, Lawing was on his staff the entire time. Lawing was a defensive quality control coach from 2014-2016, an offensive assistant from 2017-2018 and Houston’s tight ends coach from 2019-2020.

Current Patriots’ tight end coach Nick Caley has gotten interviews for offensive coordinator positions around the league. Perhaps O’Brien is looking for Lawing to work with New England’s tight ends, much like he did at the end of his Texans’ tenure.

Are you 1000% an NFL fan?

🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter.

*Sign up now and receive your own one-of-a-kind ClutchPoints photoshop with yourself and your favorite player!

RECOMMENDED
Patriots, Robert Kraft, Tom Brady, Bill Belichick

Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s neutral stance on Tom Brady-Bill Belichick debate

Conor Roche ·

Robert Kraft, Tom Brady, New England Patriots

Robert Kraft’s firm, 4-word take on Tom Brady-Patriots retirement contract

Colin Gallant ·

Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Buccaneers, Patriots

Rob Gronkowski breaks silence on Tom Brady’s retirement announcement

Joey Mistretta ·

Whatever position Will Lawing fills, it is clear that the Patriots need help on the offensive side of the ball. New England finished last season ranked 26th in the NFL, averaging just 314.6 yards per game. They struggled mightily in the run game, ranking just 24th by averaging 106.6 rushing yards per game.

Bill Belichick has already found the person he wants to lead the Patriots’ offense in Bill O’Brien. The team is now hopeful that Lawing’s experience working with O’Brien will help New England have a much more well-rounded offensive foundation.