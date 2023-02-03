Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots have already brought in Bill O’Brien to be their next offensive coordinator. Now, the Patriots have brought in one of O’Brien’s staff members during his time with Alabama.

The Patriots have hired Will Lawing to their offensive staff, per Mike Reiss of ESPN. While his official title with the Patriots is not yet known, Lawing has spent the past three seasons at Alabama in an analyst role.

Their time with the Crimson Tide wasn’t the only occasion Lawing and O’Brien have worked together. When O’Brien was the head coach of the Houston Texans, from 2014-2020, Lawing was on his staff the entire time. Lawing was a defensive quality control coach from 2014-2016, an offensive assistant from 2017-2018 and Houston’s tight ends coach from 2019-2020.

Current Patriots’ tight end coach Nick Caley has gotten interviews for offensive coordinator positions around the league. Perhaps O’Brien is looking for Lawing to work with New England’s tight ends, much like he did at the end of his Texans’ tenure.

Whatever position Will Lawing fills, it is clear that the Patriots need help on the offensive side of the ball. New England finished last season ranked 26th in the NFL, averaging just 314.6 yards per game. They struggled mightily in the run game, ranking just 24th by averaging 106.6 rushing yards per game.

Bill Belichick has already found the person he wants to lead the Patriots’ offense in Bill O’Brien. The team is now hopeful that Lawing’s experience working with O’Brien will help New England have a much more well-rounded offensive foundation.