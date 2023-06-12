FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick did something unusual on Monday morning.
Ahead of the team's first mandatory minicamp practice, Belichick confirmed the Patriots' interest in All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. But going back to his usual form, he declined to say much more than that as he wouldn't say when Hopkins' visit with the team would happen.
“I don’t know about that,” Belichick said when asked if a report about Hopkins making his visit to Foxborough on Tuesday was true. “We talked to him. Working through it. I’m not sure,” Belichick said.
Earlier Monday, the Monday Morning Quarterback's Albert Breer reported that Hopkins was scheduled to make his way to New England Monday night and visit the Patriots on Tuesday following his visit with the Tennessee Titans, which ran from Sunday into Monday.
While Belichick didn't confirm if Hopkins' visit will happen on Tuesday or not, it did seem like he'll make a trip to New England at some point. At one point during Monday's press conference, a reporter mentioned how Belichick seemed uncertain on if Hopkins would visit at all.
“He asked about the date, I’m not sure,” Belichick said during the reporter's point.
Belichick said it’s more of a logistical situation on bringing Hopkins in, adding “We’re working through it.”
There is one thing Belichick made clear, though: He's a football coach and not someone that arranges travel.
“We’re working through it,” Belichick said on bringing Hopkins in for a visit. “I don’t have anything to add to that. It relates more to the logistics. I’m not a travel agent. I’m not going to say ‘It’s going to happen here or not going to happen.’ There’s a lot going on that I’m not really involved in.”
It was first reported by the NFL Network on Friday that Hopkins will visit the Patriots sometime this week. As it seems a bit unclear if Hopkins will visit the team on Tuesday, the Patriots are the only other known team to have a visit scheduled with the star receiver following his visit with the Titans.
Hopkins also reportedly spoke with the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills, but that was before he was released by the Arizona Cardinals in late May. Recent reports have suggested that DeAndre Hopkins might cost too much for both those teams to sign as a free agent as they both roughly have under $2 million in cap space. The Patriots have a little more than $13 million in cap room as of Monday afternoon.