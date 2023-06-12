FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick did something unusual on Monday morning.

Ahead of the team's first mandatory minicamp practice, Belichick confirmed the Patriots' interest in All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. But going back to his usual form, he declined to say much more than that as he wouldn't say when Hopkins' visit with the team would happen.

“I don’t know about that,” Belichick said when asked if a report about Hopkins making his visit to Foxborough on Tuesday was true. “We talked to him. Working through it. I’m not sure,” Belichick said.

Earlier Monday, the Monday Morning Quarterback's Albert Breer reported that Hopkins was scheduled to make his way to New England Monday night and visit the Patriots on Tuesday following his visit with the Tennessee Titans, which ran from Sunday into Monday.

While Belichick didn't confirm if Hopkins' visit will happen on Tuesday or not, it did seem like he'll make a trip to New England at some point. At one point during Monday's press conference, a reporter mentioned how Belichick seemed uncertain on if Hopkins would visit at all.

“He asked about the date, I’m not sure,” Belichick said during the reporter's point.

There is one thing Belichick made clear, though: He's a football coach and not someone that arranges travel.