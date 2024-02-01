Now that he's gone unhired in the NFL head coaching cycle, everyone is wondering what the future holds for Bill Belichick.

With the Washington Commanders hiring Dan Quinn to be their next head coach, all 32 teams in the NFL currently have their head coach for the upcoming 2024 season. After he parted ways with the New England Patriots shortly after the conclusion of their season, that has left arguably the greatest head coach in the history of the league in Bill Belichick without a home for next season.

Belichick enjoyed a historic 24-season run with the Patriots, but the two sides decided it was time to move on after they went just 4-13 this past season. Surprisingly, Belichick ended up getting passed over by every single team that had a head coach vacancy, so with coaching off the table next season, sportsbooks put together some lines in anticipation of his next move, with Amazon currently the favorite to persuade the legendary coach to come in and help out their Thursday Night Football broadcast in some capacity. Here are the rest of the betting lines:

Amazon: +200

NFL Network: +300

CBS: +400

ESPN: +500

NBC: +500

Fox: +600

What will Bill Belichick end up doing during the 2024 NFL season?

Many folks figure that Belichick will take on some sort of role in the media now that he's not going to be coaching this upcoming season, and it looks like Amazon is the favorite to land him. Belichick has done work with NFL Network in the past, though, so they may be a sneaky pick to convince the former Patriots leader to work for them.

Unsurprisingly, Fox has the lowest odds given that they recently hired Tom Brady to do color commentary on their top broadcasting duo in 2024, so they don't necessarily have as big of a need for Belichick as these other media outlets do. Regardless of where he ends up, all eyes are going to be on Belichick over the next few weeks to see what the future holds for him.