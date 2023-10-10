It appears that we have further confirmation that Mac Jones will be the New England Patriots starting quarterback in Week 6.

Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien had a blunt answer when asked if he anticipated that Jones would be the team's quarterback for their game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Via Ben Golin:

“I do,” O'Brien responded when asked by reporters on Tuesday.

While Jones has mightily struggled in the last two games, O'Brien's comment on Tuesday isn't much of a surprise. Bill Belichick told reporters following Sunday's loss to the New Orleans Saints that Jones would be the Patriots starter, saying the loss “certainly wasn’t all on him.” However, Belichick removed Jones from Sunday's contest, marking the second straight week that the quarterback was on the sideline for the end of the game.

Even though Jones is likely to be the Patriots' starting quarterback again, there have been reports that backup Bailey Zappe has been getting more reps in practice. O'Brien broke down what the practice reps would look like when he spoke with reporters.

“I would say that Mac definitely gets most of the reps. [Zappe] gets reps, and [third-string quarterback] Will Grier gets reps,” O’Brien said. “Now, those reps might be scout-team reps or some portion of practice that those guys would get the majority of the reps during that portion of practice. But yeah, they rep every week.”

Bill O'Brien defends Mac Jones' turnover problems

In addition to getting benched for a second straight game, Jones threw two interceptions and had a lost fumble for the second straight week. He also threw a pick-6 for the second straight week, getting picked off by Tyrann Mathieu in the first quarter of Sunday's game.

O'Brien noted that, obviously, those turnovers and Jones' play haven't been up to snuff. However, he also recognized that the Patriots' offensive woes aren't all on him.

“[Jones] would be the first to tell you that there’s things that he has to do better, whether it’s obviously taking care of the ball or, you know, maybe reading the route better, getting us into a better play, whatever it is. But it’s a collective effort,” O’Brien said. “That’s why it’s not a one-on-one sport. It’s an 11-man sport. You’re trying to get 11 guys on the same page to do the right thing on every play. And right now, we’re not near doing that.”