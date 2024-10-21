The New England Patriots took another loss in Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, and head coach Jerod Mayo was brutally honest about his team after the game.

“We're a soft football team across the board,” Mayo said. “We talk about what makes a tough football team, and that's being able to run the ball, being able to stop the run and that's being able to cover kicks. We did none of those.”

The next day, Bill Belichick, the former head coach of the Patriots, was on the Pat McAfee show and was asked about Mayo's comments calling the team soft.

“It's a lot of the same players from last year. I'm kinda hurt for those guys because to call them soft, they are not soft. They were the best team in the league last year against the run. I feel bad for the defensive players on that one,” Belichick said.

The Patriots started the game leading 10-0, but they weren't able to sustain it, and it got out of hand after that. At this point, Mayo is probably frustrated, and he's trying to light a fight under the team.

Patriots react to Jerod Mayo's “soft” comments

Drake Maye was one of the players who was asked about Jerod Mayo calling the team soft, and he agreed with the coach's statements.

“Coach Mayo’s not going to come in here and say something he didn’t say in the locker room,” Maye said. “We’re not tough. He always preaches being tough. He preached it today. Being tough is running the football, stopping the run, and covering kicks. I think he does a great job of relaying that message to us. And I think the guys know.”

The Patriots did not have the best day stopping the run, with the Jaguars rushing for 171 yards. That's probably where Mayo's comments stemmed from, and he notes that the team has to be better in that department.

“They controlled the ball for most of the day,” Mayo said. “Their run game averaged over 4.5 yards per carry. Our run game, I'm not sure what the average was, but it wasn't good. Look, back to the drawing board. We can't sit here and pout. We've just got to put a game together.”

The Patriots have a chance to show they're not a soft team next week against a divisional rival in the New York Jets, who is also a team looking for a much-needed win.