It was a sad day for the American football world on Tuesday night when Ryan Mallett, a quarterback who played for seven years in the NFL, passed away after a drowning incident in Florida. Mallett was only 35 years old, making this tragedy an even more excruciating heartbreak. The entire footballing world, as a result, is in mourning, with the New England Patriots organization and the Arkansas Razorbacks football program issuing statements grieving Mallett's passing.

Included in those who are mourning Mallett's death is Patriots head coach and general manager Bill Belichick. Belichick, who coached Mallett for three seasons from 2011 to 2013, expressed his sorrow regarding the quarterback's tragic death through the Patriots' official Twitter account.

“I am extremely saddened by Ryan's tragic passing. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and the many people whose lives he touched,” Belichick said.

Ryan Mallett was certainly a beloved figure, given how much sadness the NFL world is in at the moment due to his death. Mallett's former teammates JJ Watt, Julian Edelman, and James White also gave their condolences to the late quarterback's loved ones on their personal Twitter accounts.

Mallett played a total of seven seasons in the NFL, mostly as a backup quarterback. He suited up in a total of 21 games (eight starts), throwing nine career touchdowns against 10 interceptions.

He retired from professional football following the 2017-18 season, before landing a job as an offensive coordinator at Mountain Home High School in north Arkansas and eventually becoming a head coach at White Hall High School in southeast Arkansas.