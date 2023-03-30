Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

Matt Patricia spent over a decade as Bill Belichick’s right hand man on the New England Patriots. But after the Patriots let down of a season, Belichick isn’t necessarily endorsing Patricia’s return to New England.

Belichick was asked bluntly if Patricia will coach for the Patriots in 2023. New England’s head coach had a simple, yet brutal response, via Chris Mason of MassLive.

“I’m not sure,” Belichick said.

Patricia joined the Patriots in 2004 as an offensive assistant. He worked his way up and served as New England’s defensive coordinator from 2012-2017. He then left to become head coach of the Detroit Lions. But when that didn’t work out, Patricia returned to Belichick and the Patriots.

This past season, Patricia was officially a senior football advisor and offensive line coach with the Patriots. However, it was widely reported that he and Joe Judge helped run New England’s offense. Patricia in fact called the Patriots’ plays.

However, New England struggled mightily with Patricia switching over to offense. The Patriots ranked 26th in total offense, averaging 314.6 yards per game. Patricia’s offense was a true sticking point with the Pats and could ultimately cost him his spot on the team’s coaching staff.

Still, Bill Belichick didn’t rule out Matt Patricia coming back to the Patriots. New England has already welcomed Joe Judge back. Patricia is a three-time Super Bowl champion with the Pats.

With Bill O’Brien in place as offensive coordinator, Patricia has already lost his play calling duties. If he is to remain on New England’s staff, he’ll have to find a new role. For Belichick, he simply isn’t sure if there is a role like that available with the Patriots.