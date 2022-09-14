It’s difficult to believe New England Patriots legend and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is already 45 years old. Professional athletes rarely continue to play at the highest level at the age of 40, much less be one of the best in their respective sports in their mid-40s, but Brady is no mere athlete. In 2022, it’s odd to see why Bill Belichick was so skeptical about Brady’s chances of staying elite nine years ago.

Renowned throwing coach Tom House, who has worked with Brady since 2012, revealed that Belichick was ready to pull the trigger on a Brady trade back in 2013, back when the star quarterback was “only” 36 years of age.

“Walking by [Bill] Belichick’s office one time, when we had been on the field throwing the football, Belichick hauled us in and said, ‘Okay tell me why I shouldn’t trade Tom Brady’, and at this time, I think Brady was 37, 36,” House told Rich Eisen when he appeared in Eisen’s radio show.

“I just said, ‘well, Bill, the research shows that if Tom does what he’s supposed to do, all those four things I just mentioned [biomechanics, functional strength, emotional management, and nutrition/sleep for recovery], which he does to a T, there’s no reason he shouldn’t play until he’s 45’. And here we are,” House added.

(Skip to the 1:18 mark of the video below.)

Bill Belichick asked 36-year Tom Brady: "Why shouldn't I trade you?"@tomhouse shared the story on the @RichEisenShowpic.twitter.com/FspsbA4VTy — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 14, 2022

House was correct in his assessment of Brady, and Belichick was wise in heeding the distinguished expert in the biomechanics of throwing motion. Tom Brady remains dominant to this day, and as Dov Kleiman, an independent NFL reporter, noted, Brady and Belichick had tons of success after Brady’s age-36 season.

Tom Brady's age-36 season was in 2013. A season in which he passed for 4,343 yards despite having undrafted rookie Kenbrell Thompkins as his WR1. Belichick would then draft Jimmy Garoppolo in 2014 to replace Brady. Since then Brady went on to win 4 Super Bowls and 4 total MVPs. — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 14, 2022

Tom Brady has taken great care of his body, thanks in no small part to the help of Tom House, and it is expected that he will lead the Buccaneers to yet another dominant season despite falling short to the eventual champions Los Angeles Rams in the NFL Divisional Round last postseason.

Meanwhile, Bill Belichick will look to channel his past success through new franchise quarterback Mac Jones, who has House’s seal of approval. And if there’s anyone Belichick should trust, it’s House.