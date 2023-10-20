To say that the New England Patriots have been struggling is an understatement. Bill Belichick hoped to change the tides of the Mac Jones-led offense by acquiring Ezekiel Elliot but not a lot has changed since then. They went scoreless against the New Orleans Saints and lost in the clutch against the Las Vegas Raiders. Fans from all around the NFL have been calling for them to give the season up after just scoring one pitiful win in a six-game stretch. Will they finally come to their senses and turn things around or are they succumbing to the pressure to look for a high draft pick like Caleb Williams in the 2024 NFL Draft?

Mike Giardi of the Boston Sports Journal outlined why one choice would be the wiser option for Bill Belichick as most of the Patriots echo the same sentiment. A lot of the people inside the organization are looking to tank for the rest of the season after their losses to the Raiders and Saints. Giardi went into further detail about this rumor in his latest article.

“Plenty of folks in the upper reaches of the building would rather have more losses than a win or two that could cost draft positioning. In fact, some are already talking about next year. That's what 1-5 will do for you,” were the words inscribed by the long-time Patriots writer.

A lot of good talent resides in the 2024 NFL Draft. If the squad is looking to replace Mac Jones, Caleb Williams, and Shedeur Sanders are always on the board. But, statements and rumors can only go so far. Will Belichick actually accept more losses in favor of a better future?