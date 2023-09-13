Bill O’Brien reacts to Mac Jones taking blame for Patriots’ Week 1 loss to Eagles

Mac Jones threw for 316 yards and three touchdowns in the New England Patriots' season-opener against the Philadelphia Eagles. But the quarterback also threw a costly interception that resulted in a pick-6 and failed to lead the Patriots to a touchdown drive twice in the final minutes, resulting in a 25-20 loss. That's what Jones focused on the most when he spoke with reporters following Sunday's game, notably saying, “in the most critical times, I played my worst.”

Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien appreciated Jones' comment, as it marked what he wanted to hear any of his players say following a loss. However, he also recognized that everyone holds their share of the blame, too.

“I think we all felt similar,” O'Brien told reporters on Tuesday. “Each, within our own rules, we all have to do a better job, whether you're the offensive coordinator, the quarterback, the running back, the right guard, left guard, center, left tackle, right tackle or tight ends, it doesn't matter, when you lose a football game – and I think that's one of the really good things about this football team – this is a team that's very together and we're in it together.

“The coaches are working really hard to improve. The players are working really hard to improve. Like I've said from Day 1, it's really a fun group to coach and we all want to get on the right track.”

As Mac Jones mostly played well after a rough first quarter and more, Bill O'Brien also had praise for the quarterback's decision-making.

“Mac’s a really good decision-maker,” O’Brien said. “Very smart, very prepared. He goes into every game, every practice, every game, whether it was preseason or this first game, every practice very prepared with the information that he’s received. He studies hard, he studies a lot on his own, he studies with us, he’s very regimented in the way he goes about his process getting ready for each day, each week, and so I think that always leads to improvement and good decision-making, so I think Mac is a really good decision maker.