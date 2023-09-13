Bill O’Brien reacts to Mac Jones taking blame for Patriots’ Week 1 loss to Eagles

Mac Jones threw for 316 yards and three touchdowns in the New England Patriots' season-opener against the Philadelphia Eagles. But the quarterback also threw a costly interception that resulted in a pick-6 and failed to lead the Patriots to a touchdown drive twice in the final minutes, resulting in a 25-20 loss. That's what Jones focused on the most when he spoke with reporters following Sunday's game, notably saying, “in the most critical times, I played my worst.”
Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien appreciated Jones' comment, as it marked what he wanted to hear any of his players say following a loss. However, he also recognized that everyone holds their share of the blame, too.
“I think we all felt similar,” O'Brien told reporters on Tuesday. “Each, within our own rules, we all have to do a better job, whether you're the offensive coordinator, the quarterback, the running back, the right guard, left guard, center, left tackle, right tackle or tight ends, it doesn't matter, when you lose a football game – and I think that's one of the really good things about this football team – this is a team that's very together and we're in it together.
“The coaches are working really hard to improve. The players are working really hard to improve. Like I've said from Day 1, it's really a fun group to coach and we all want to get on the right track.”
As Mac Jones mostly played well after a rough first quarter and more, Bill O'Brien also had praise for the quarterback's decision-making.
“Mac’s a really good decision-maker,” O’Brien said. “Very smart, very prepared. He goes into every game, every practice, every game, whether it was preseason or this first game, every practice very prepared with the information that he’s received. He studies hard, he studies a lot on his own, he studies with us, he’s very regimented in the way he goes about his process getting ready for each day, each week, and so I think that always leads to improvement and good decision-making, so I think Mac is a really good decision maker.
“I think at the end of the day, if we can play a little more consistently and coach more consistently, I think you’ll see an improved product on the field. I think all of us are working hard to get that done.”
The Eagles' game has come and gone though in Foxborough. Jones, O'Brien and the Patriots are now focusing their attention on the Miami Dolphins, who they'll host in Week 2. As they prepare for that matchup, they are looking a bit back to Week 1, reviewing film in order to correct the early mistakes the offense made as they went on three straight three-and-outs following two turnovers on their first two drives.
O'Brien believes those sessions have been productive so far.
“That’s something that we really look forward to and obviously, losing is unacceptable and we have to change that and we have to get back to being on the right side of the score,” O’Brien said. “But at the end of the day when we all come together and watch the tape as a unit, that’s a really good process that’s always been the process here, and I think Monday was a really good day. We were able to get some things corrected. We were able to watch it together and I think it was a very productive day. We have a lot of smart players in the room, there’s really good communication between the coaches and the players, and I think that will be a good start to this week.”
The Patriots will certainly hope for a better result in Week 2. They won their last matchup with the Dolphins last season, but Jones' former college teammate, Tua Tagovailoa, missed that game due to a concussion. New England has yet to beat Tagovailoa, who is 4-0 in his young career against the Patriots.