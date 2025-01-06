Following the New England Patriots' 23-16 win over the Buffalo Bills, Patriots owner Robert Kraft had stones thrown at him courtesy of Bill Simmons. However, he isn't the first to do so. Former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski went scorched earth on Kraft for firing head coach Jerod Mayo. Simmons echoed the same sentiment and explained how New England screwed up.

“It’s just a complete organizational collapse, disgrace, it made no sense, it made no sense as it was happening,” Simmons said. “The f***ing Chiefs knew how to tank. The Chiefs are like ‘Here is Carson Wentz', just handing the ball off and then we’re going to bring in our third-string quarterback.

“We had the first pick and now we have the fourth pick, we moved back three spots every single round. One of my friends texted me and was like, ‘We traded the first pick for the fourth pick and got nothing in the trade, and we moved back 3 spots in every round.' We gave up all these potential assets that came with the pick.”

Bill Simmons questions the Patriots' and Robert Kraft's moves

Before Week 18, the Patriots had a chance to secure the No. 1 pick. The New York Giants shot themselves in the foot with a Week 17 win. However, New England returned the favor and did the same in the season finale. While the Buffalo Bills were resting their starters, securing the No. 1 pick was a top priority.

If that was the case, then Mayo could've been fired earlier. And that's exactly what Simmons is perplexed by.

“The thing that kills me is they fire the coach right after the game,” Simmons said. “They knew they were going to do that for at least a week. Basically, he’s trying to win and the offensive coordinator is trying to win because they don’t know if they're going to be there. They are trying to coach for their jobs.”

Still, securing the No. 1 pick could've been beneficial for the Patriots. They have their franchise quarterback in Drake Maye. However, trading that pick to go a few spots down and acquire additional assets is crucial. Simmons elaborated on how this move is an amalgamation of the Patriots season.

“It just speaks to what this whole season was like,” Simmons said. “Which was owners who don’t know what they are doing, a front office who had no idea what they were doing, and a coach who had no idea what he was doing, and contradicted himself over and over again.”

The Patriots will open their head coaching search as soon as possible. Maybe once that happens, the woeful ways will not return to Foxborough.