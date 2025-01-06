The New England Patriots sparked a fiery reaction from Rob Gronkowski Sunday. The franchise legend raised his voice after learning the coaching fate of Jerod Mayo.

The four-time Super Bowl winner exploded on the Pats' decision to remove Mayo after one season. Claiming he became “surprised” by the immediate decision to relieve his former Patriots teammate.

“I was surprised by that. No doubt,” Gronkowski said on FOX during halftime of the Jets-Dolphins game. “Rookie head coach, the roster that he was handed wasn't that prominent. It's a tough situation in New England.”

“Gronk” later brought up his former owner Robert Kraft into his conversation.

“Obviously Mr. Kraft didn't see Jerod Mayo being that culture builder that he was hoping to be over the last season, and obviously Mr. Kraft has a plan as well going forward,” Gronkowski said.

But before Gronkowski could dive any further, Michael Strahan alerted that the halftime show had to go into commercial break.

Expand Tweet

Gronkowski's voice emerged as the proof he wasn't thrilled about Mayo's dismissal. Mayo and “Gronk” played together from 2010 to 2015.

New England made the decision after defeating the Buffalo Bills 23-16. The victory also prevented the Pats from locking up the top overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, which now belongs to the Tennessee Titans.

Does Rob Gronkowski have an idea on who the Patriots turn to next?

“Gronk” doesn't need to stand inside the Patriots' facility to know who could take over as head coach next. He's sensing another former Patriots teammate of his is coming. Plus one more renown Pats name.

“Probably hoping to get Mike Vrabel and there's some rumblings out there that Josh McDaniels may come back as well as offensive coordinator,” Gronkowski said on Fox NFL Sunday's halftime show.

Vrabel is labeled the top head coaching candidate for this upcoming cycle. Vrabel already interviewed for the open Jets position. McDaniels took a season off after the Las Vegas Raiders fired him during the 2023 season. Both come with championship pedigree from their Patriots days, helping form the Pats' dynasty of the 2000s.

The next head coach, though, must find a way to reignite the Patriots' winning ways. New England has suffered back-to-back losing seasons for the first time since 1992 and 1993.