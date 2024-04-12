Celebrities and Super Bowls just seem to go together. The Super Bowl is becoming more of a celebrity event year after year, but it has always featured the rich and famous. American singer-songwriter Jon Bon Jovi has a Super Bowl story for the ages, and it involves getting tipsy with Patriots legend Bill Belichick.
“They lost that Super Bowl to Green Bay,” Bon Jovi said in a recent appearance on the Rich Eisen Show, “and there's this great history of Belichick and I on Saturday afternoon going and grabbing a drink on the walk back to the hotel. The Super Bowl was different in ‘96 than in 2024, a little bit. Right, and so we literally, in New Orleans, could go and grab one of those big sugary drinks and be half-buzzed on Saturday afternoon before a Super Bowl. You know that's sort of where my relationships were.”
How did the prolific football coach and legendary musician cross paths in the first place? Bon Jovi says that he first met Bill Belichick while the coach was working with the New York Giants under the tutelage of Bill Parcells.
“Bill Belichick and I go back some 34, 35 years,” said Bon Jovi. “When he, Charlie Weiss, Bill Parcells, who allowed me to come to practices back in the 80s because I was always so respectful and stayed out of the way. I took that long hair and put it in a cap and was the water boy, or the guy holding the plastic dish on the sidelines.”
Bon Jovi also shared an anecdote about t-shirts that he had made for the team. “I mean when the Giants won that Super Bowl against Buffalo, you could see it on NFL films, guys were actually wearing t-shirts that I had made up that were Bon Jovi shirts because this is a day and age before compression gear and all this stuff. They were wearing t-shirts under their uniforms, and they were Bon Jovi shirts.
A look back at Super Bowl 31: Green Bay Packers triumph over New England Patriots
The 1996 Super Bowl saw the rise of two that would become dominant forces in the 21st century NFL.
The Green Bay Packers struggled mightily as a franchise after Vince Lombardi left the team, but the entrance of Brett Favre in 1992 put the cheeseheads on the right path. The Patriots rose to prominence in 1993 thanks to the hiring of Bill Parcells and drafting quarterback Drew Bledsoe. Super Bowl 31 was a massive game for both franchises.
Ultimately, the Packers ended up defeating the Patriots with a score of 35-21.
In the following season, Parcells left the Patriots to become the head coach of the New York Jets. His protege Belichick followed and became the defensive coordinator.
Bill Belichick would eventually return to New England and take control of the most dominant team of the 2000’s and 2010’s. During the Bill Belichick and Tom Brady years in New England, the franchise won six Super Bowls and appeared in a handful of others, on top of winning countless awards and maintaining a stranglehold on the AFC East.
Belichick parted ways with New England this offseason, and did not land a head coaching job with another team. It remains an open question whether he will return to coach a different NFL team in the future.
Bill Belichick only needs 14 regular season wins to tie Don Shula (347) for the most all-time wins in NFL history. With that kind of glory on the line, it’s hard to imagine that we won’t see Belichick patrolling an NFL sideline again soon.