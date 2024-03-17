Bummer news, Jon Bon Jovi fans. He doesn't know if he can tour after vocal cord surgery.
Those wanting to catch the iconic rock star on the road may have to wait indefinitely. Or, a long while. THR reports that he's unsure of being able to tour again after the operation, which affected his voice.
The rock star discussed it extensively during a Mix 104.1 interview, explaining exactly why things have come to a grinding halt.
Jon Bon Jovi opens up about his vocals
While sipping coffee (or some other beverage), the You Give Love a Bad Name singer said in response to hitting the road, “I don't know about a tour. It is my desire to do a tour next year, but I'm just still recovering from a major surgery.”
He added, “Although I'm well on the road to recovery and was able to take my time and do a song a day when I made the record, my need, want, desire is to be able to do two-and-a-half hours a night four nights a week for months on end. And so I'm working towards that goal.”
The news comes from a procedure in 2022 where he underwent a procedure called medialisation due to one of his vocal cords atrophying.
PEOPLE reported back in January that he opened up about what he's been through during the Hulu panel for the docuseries about his band, Thank You, Good Night.
There, he disclosed, “I pride myself on having been a true vocalist. I've sung with Pavarotti. I know how to sing. I've studied the craft for 40 years. I'm not a stylist who just barks and howls. I know how to sing. So when God was taking away my ability, and I couldn't understand why, I jokingly have said the only thing that's ever been up my nose is my finger — you know, so there's no reason for any of this.”
Luckily, he had a great surgeon who gave him a “cutting-edge implant to build the cord back up.”
Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story is about the band's history. It premiers on Hulu in April.
Let's hope his vocals heal nicely and in due time, Jon Bon Jovi can hit the road again doing what he does best: rockin' out.