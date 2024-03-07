After Tom Brady departed to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Patriots were not at all the same winning organization. But, that did not look like the case immediately. Cam Newton's arrival at Gillette Stadium smelled like success for Bill Belichick's squad in the coming years. Little did they know that this short experiment would come crashing down fast.
Looking back at those moments four years ago, Cam Newton had a few regrets. One was the fact that his stint with the Patriots did not have fans in the stands. The other was about his outlook when it came to Coach Bill Belichick throughout his whole stay at Foxborough, via The Big Podcast with Shaq presented by Playmaker HQ.
“Love that whole experience. Bill Belichick is a legend. And I downplayed his presence. I downplayed the Patriots way. That was just an experience that I still hold dear and true to my world of business, let alone anything else,” the former NFL Most Valuable Player said.
Newton then went on to discuss what sets the Patriots apart from any organization that he has ever seen.
“No doubt that the Patriots organization is run like a fine-oiled business. Everybody's on the same page and it's all about winning whatever you need,” he concluded.
Newton with the Patriots
COVID-19 may have busted the Patriots' hopes of getting an immediate replacement for Tom Brady. Newton is widely considered as an electrifying player. He draws his energy and competitive spirit from the crowd but the Patriots chose to keep things safe. It was all good at the start for Newton and the rest of the squad. They got big wins over the Las Vegas Raiders and Miami Dolphins to start the season out. Then, their success would come to a screeching halt after getting blown out by both the San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills. They would record only seven wins which meant a losing season since a very long time ago.
Brady, on the other hand, won a Super Bowl with the Buccaneers. All the while the Patriots crumbled into a franchise trying to stay afloat as they have not fixed their quarterback situation in the past four years.