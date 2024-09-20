New England Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers exited Thursday's game against the New York Jets with an ankle injury. The team announced that Peppers is questionable to return with the ankle concern.

The Patriots are trailing the Jets 14-3 at the half. Although Peppers' absence is obviously far from ideal, defense has not been the issue for New England. Rather, the team has struggled to get anything going from an offensive standpoint.

Injuries have been an issue for the Patriots early in the '24 campaign. New England knew the offensive line would be short-handed due to injury concerns. The Peppers injury adds uncertainty for the defense, however.

Given the way New England's offense has played so far, the defense may need to be almost perfect for the remainder of the game in order to earn a victory. The Patriots are certainly hopeful that Peppers will be able to return.

What Jabrill Peppers brings to Patriots' defense

The 28-year-old has played with the Patriots since 2022. He made his NFL debut in 2017 with the Cleveland Browns. Peppers isn't necessarily a superstar, but he's been a reliable defensive presence throughout his time in the league.

In 2023, Peppers recorded 78 combined tackles, 52 solo tackles and two interceptions. He's always been a player who is more than capable of playing a big role in protecting against the pass. However, he also helps on the run.

Peppers' ability to contribute in multiple facets of the game is part of what makes him such an important part of the Patriots' defensive attack.

Again, though, it is the offense that must step up if New England wants to avoid falling under .500 in 2024. They entered Thursday night's game with a 1-1 record. Expectations are not extremely high for the team this season, but they could end up surprising some people around the NFL world.