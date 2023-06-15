DeAndre Hopkins took his visit to the New England Patriots on Wednesday. During his visit, he linked up with Patriots star Matthew Judon, which will hype up New England fans, via Sports Illustrated.

DeAndre Hopkins chillin’ with Matthew Judon on his visit to New England 👀 (📸: @DeAndreHopkins) pic.twitter.com/zDhpaQIEzv — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 15, 2023

The DeAndre Hopkins NFL free agency sweepstakes have been well under way and the Patriots are the latest stop on his list. Hopkins was confirmed to have visited the Tennessee Titans as well, and it remains to be seen if he will be visiting any other teams.

DeAndre Hopkins and Matthew Judon are known to be friends and Matthew Judon has been recruiting DeAndre Hopkins to come join him with the Patriots. If Hopkins did sign with the Patriots, he would immediately become the no. 1 wide receiver on the roster for Mac Jones. This would delegate Juju Smith-Schuster to the no. 2 wide receiver and overall form a very formidable wide receiving corps in New England.

Regardless of if DeAndre Hopkins signs with the Patriots or not, New England has bigger fish to fry for this upcoming season. The biggest will be the play of Mac Jones, as a disappointing 2022-2023 campaign results in all eyes being on him for this season. Many are calling for Bailey Zappe to get equal opportunity to be the starter in New England after outplaying Mac Jones in various opportunities he had last season.

Whether it is Bailey Zappe or Mac Jones under center, adding DeAndre Hopkins would be a huge benefit to the both of them. Hopkins is a future Hall of Fame wide receiver, so both Jones and Zappe are certainly tuned into his NFL free agency and waiting to see if he signs with the Patriots.