The day of DeAndre Hopkins' visit with the New England Patriots is here as the wide receiver is reportedly scheduled to meet with the team on Wednesday and into Thursday.

With Hopkins making his way to Foxborough, the latest report about the Patriots' chances to sign the All-Pro bode well for the team.

“There’s optimism the two sides can find a way to reach an agreement,” The Athletic's Jeff Howe reported Wednesday, citing a source “with knowledge of the matter.”

In addition to Howe's report, ESPN's Dianna Russini reported Wednesday that there's “no animosity” between Hopkins and Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien. If you recall, O'Brien coached Hopkins when he was with the Texans but later traded him in 2020 for a return that was lower than expected, leading some to speculate if the two sides had a major falling out.

Some of the other possible hurdles for the Patriots to sign Hopkins don't seem too high. Earlier in the week, a league executive told the Monday Morning Quarterback's Albert Breer that they think Hopkins will get a one-year contract worth somewhere between $8 million and $10 million “with some upside built in to make him whole if he could produce at his accustomed level.”

If that is the going price for Hopkins, the Patriots sit in a good spot cap-wise to sign him. They have roughly a little more than $13 million available in cap space as of Wednesday afternoon and they have multiple avenues to clear more space if need be.

There might be a bit of a waiting game though to see if Hopkins is persuaded to join the Patriots following his visit. The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport speculated Wednesday that Hopkins could wait until closer to training camp to sign with a team, regardless of how well his visit with the Patriots goes.