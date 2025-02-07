As the New England Patriots hired Mike Vrabel as their new head coach, it came at the expense of Jerod Mayo who only served one season at the helm. With the Patriots looking to improve in the offseason heading into the regular season, defensive star Deatrich Wise spoke about the coaching change.

Wise was on Ari Meirov's show called “NFL Spotlight” where he spoke with Wise about his thoughts on Vrabel becoming the new head coach with Mayo fired after one season. He would first answer if he has spoken with Vrabel and what he can bring to New England as they navigate a future and look for some semblance.

“So I have not been able to speak with him,” Wise said. “Second, I think it was a good hire, definitely. I played under Jerod Mayo last year, I thought he was really good, good coach. It was very unfortunate of what happened to him, but I know no business is business, so they had to do what they got to do. And then when they brought in Vrabel, I felt like Vrabel was a good hire.”

“He's a hard-nosed coach, playing the game similar to the coach in the past played in the game,” Wise continued. “[He] knows the game, led the team defensively to a lot of wins, championships. So he knows how to relate to players. I've seen the moves that he's been making to bring great coaches in. So he's already up to a great start. The fans love Vrable. So the fans will be behind them.”

Patriots' Deatrich West on how Mike Vrabel can relate to the players

The Patriots led by quarterback Drake Maye seem to be in good position to surprise people in the future as besides the talent they have, they are now led by a former coach of the year when Vrabel was with the Tennessee Titans. Vrabel also has been with New England besides being a linebacker with the organization from 2001-2008 as he now returns to the team to bring a “hard-nosed” approach as described by Wise, while also having that “relatability.”

“The players, once again, have to have another coach that played the game,” Wise said. “So this is something that we are, that he's familiar with us, he can relate to us, you can relate to him. So relatability is 50% of being a coach. He knows X and Os, I know he has locked around him, but being able to relate to the players how they feel in these moments, he's been in these moments.”

“And then we played against him, Tennessee Titans,” Wise continued. “So he's always had hard-nosed football players over there, round-pound, big guys ready to put in work. So I know that basically, we will be a team like that in the future. A hard-nosed team ready to put in work every single day and going to take the whole four quarters.”

The Patriots are looking to improve after finishing with a disappointing 4-13 record which put them last in the AFC East, being the first season without coach Bill Belichick.