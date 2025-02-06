The New England Patriots are rising as a dark horse contender to claim Cooper Kupp via trade. Kupp is officially the most coveted offensive weapon in the upcoming offseason.

The Los Angeles Rams plan to deal away its Super Bowl LVI Most Valuable Player. Kupp revealed he's on the move in a Monday social media post. His departure has to be music to the ears of new Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel.

The franchise legend Vrabel has a chance to recreate the Patriots' championship mystique. Vrabel brings past experience in developing playoff contenders with the Tennessee Titans. Of course, Patriot fans remember him for leading the early portion of New England's 2000s dynasty — winning three Super Bowl rings.

Vrabel and the Pats, however, must pull off the perfect trade idea to coax the Rams into sending Kupp to Foxborough. Here's a deeper dive.

Why Patriots are perfect for Cooper Kupp

Kupp is attractive for multiple NFL teams. The Patriots rank as the sixth-best suitor for Kupp. New England, however, presents its advantages in becoming the perfect place for Kupp.

New England has breathing room to lure him on board. The Patriots enter the offseason with the best salary cap space at more than $120 million, according to Over the Cap.

The Patriots can take on Kupp's massive salary. He's carrying a $29.7 million cap hit, plus $22.2 million in dead cap money per Spotrac. New England and owner Robert Kraft can even restructure his deal — which allows the Pats to build around Kupp.

But it's more than the financial aspect that makes New England a prime destination. Or even the presence of Vrabel.

New England has its quarterback for the future. Rookie Drake Maye showed flashes of potential behind center, throwing more touchdowns (15) than interceptions (10) in the end. The Pats even have a familiar face for Kupp.

Kendrick Bourne is on this roster. The same Bourne Kupp teamed with at Eastern Washington University. Bourne himself even delivered a recruiting sales pitch for Kupp when word got out about his pending L.A. exit.

Perfect trade idea Patriots can send to Rams

The Rams pivoted to a draft-first remodel after their ugly 5-12 season in 2022. General manager Les Snead and company have since rebuilt the team through draft picks like Puka Nacua, Kobie Turner, Kyren Williams, Byron Young and, this past season, Jared Verse and Braden Fiske.

That said, the Rams can add some more draft capital via the Patriots. Outside of the salary cap, N.E. has plenty of picks for 2025 and 2026.

The Patriots hold nine picks ahead of the April draft. But they have a selection the Rams don't currently hold. Plus it's a spot that's become magic for L.A. lately: The fifth round.

Snead and the Rams grabbed Nacua, Williams and Turner all in the fifth. The trio are now leading L.A.'s future, especially post Kupp. Which now leads to this proposal:

New England sends its 2025 fifth rounder (selection No. 143) and the 2026 fourth rounder to the Rams. The Patriots earn Kupp in return.

Kupp isn't worth a day one or day two draft selection, despite his decorated receiving credentials. Injuries derailed Kupp since his breakout 2021 season. The former triple crown leader of '21 hasn't caught more than 75 passes since then. Kupp never scaled past 812 receiving yards either. And he's scored just five or six receiving touchdowns the last three seasons.

Age is one more concern. Kupp will be 32 once 2025 training camp begins. But this scenario repositions the Rams to find their next potential fifth round gem plus gain a fourth rounder for next year's draft. New England then gains a needed veteran presence to build around Maye. Plus reunites Kupp with his old CFB teammate. But Kupp also suits up for a past playoff coach and Super Bowl winner in this proposal.