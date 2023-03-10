After Josh McDaniels moved on from his brother with the Las Vegas Raiders, NFL Network analyst David Carr shared some intel as to why things didn’t work out with Derek Carr in McDaniels’ first year with the team. Appearing on the “Harvester Sports” podcast, David Carr said that while Derek praised McDaniels’ football smarts, he criticized the former New England Patriots offensive coordinator’s search for power as he believed McDaniels didn’t have it at his old job.

“I would say what happened is, in New England, Tom Brady ran the show,” Carr said. “He was able to bully Josh. He would just say, ‘This is what we’re gonna do.’ And if Josh said ‘no,’ he would go to Bill’s office, and if he said ‘no,’ he would go to Robert Kraft: ‘Trade Jimmy Garoppolo. I don’t need him in here causing a problem.’ Jimmy Garoppolo gets traded.”

Brady has mostly backed McDaniels during his time with the Patriots and after he left in 2020. When there was a report in 2020 that Brady and McDaniels had a “deteriorating relationship,” the quarterback said in an Instagram post to “Please stop this nonsense!” and “Please be more responsible with reporting” in response to the report.

However, there were also some rumors that Brady went over the coaching staff and went to Kraft to request Garoppolo to be traded in 2017.

Carr thinks that what happened in on the Patriots is leading McDaniels to seek a quarterback who he can have more of a role in dictating.

“When they were in New England, Tom ran his stuff. Tom is a guy, historically, who gets to the line of scrimmage and picks the play he wants to run: ‘Gimme a set formation. Get me in and out of a good play, bad play. That’s what I’m gonna do.’ That’s what Peyton Manning did, that’s what Tom did,” Carr said. “I think what Josh wants to do, is Josh feels like — maybe he’s right, maybe he’s wrong. Time will tell — he feels like he can guess right most of the time from the sideline, which is almost impossible to do, in this day and age.

“But Derek does say he’s a smart guy. He’s a football genius. He gets it. I think for Josh, he’s gonna get a guy who he can, not control, but tell where to throw the ball. That has some physical tools that can make some plays in the run game, that can push the ball down the field.”

Brady was originally rumored to be the Raiders’ top target this offseason, but he retired of course. Other Patriots quarterbacks of past and present have been rumored to head to Las Vegas, though. Garoppolo and Mac Jones were named as two possible targets in a recent report from ESPN’s Dan Graziano.