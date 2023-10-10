Former New England Patriots star Devin McCourty doesn't have the brightest of outlooks for Bill Belichick's 2023 roster. In fact, it's the opposite as he shared a rather gloomy prediction for the team.

After the Patriots suffered another massive beating in Week 5, this time at the hands of the New Orleans Saints to whom they succumbed 34-0, McCourty admitted that things aren't looking good for New England's immediate future.

McCourty served as as an analyst for NBC's Sunday Night Football, during which he shared that he doesn't know if things will look any better for the Patriots after they dropped to 1-4 on the season (with their lone win coming against the New York Jets). Even worse, the ex-team captain noted that it's possible that they keep losing and end up with a high draft pick come 2024.

For a team that always has huge expectations and fan base so used to winning–thanks to Tom Brady and Belichick's partnership–that certainly sounds depressing to hear.

“I don't know where they can start over. They just might keep losing. New England, look out, you might have a top-five pick next year,” McCourty shared, per Ben Volin of Boston Globe.

While it's definitely too early to give up for the Patriots, it's easy to see where Devin McCourty is coming from. After all, it's the second straight week that New England lost for more than 30 points, handing Bill Belichick the two worst losses of his coaching career.

Considering the way they have played so far, it will definitely take the Patriots some sort of miracle to turn things around.

Of course the Patriots faithful can still hope, but as McCourty said, they need to be prepare for the worst.