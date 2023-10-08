Bill Belichick has made history again as the head coach of the New England Patriots. Unlike his six Super Bowl trophies, he won't want to celebrate these feats.

Last week, the Patriots got throttled 38-3 last week against the Dallas Cowboys. It was the worst loss of his head-coaching career. His follow up? A 34-0 rout at home against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Belichick's worst home loss as a head coach, per Pro Football Talk.

This was the first time a Belichick-coached team trailed by 30+ points at home, including his unremarkable stint as the Cleveland Browns' coach, courtesy of ESPN Stats and Info.

Dropping to 1-4 as raised serious questions about the Patriots' future. They have been outscored 72-3 in their last two games, and for the second straight week, QB Mac Jones was benched for poor performance. Matt Patricia and Bill O'Brien can no longer be blamed for Jones' failure to develop as the Patriots' QB after a promising rookie season.

Offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien's offense is not pulling its weight, hitting the 20-point just once so far this season. Following this week's rout, Belichick affirmed that Jones would remain the team's starter, despite the struggles the offense has faced.

Belichick delivered six Super Bowl wins to New England. His legacy is secure. But in the three seasons without Tom Brady running the team's offense, the Patriots have qualified for the playoffs just once, and did not win a game even when they did.

Not many coaches would survive posting three losing seasons in four years, which is where Belichick seems headed. It will be interesting to see how much longer Robert Kraft will keep Belichick running the operation.