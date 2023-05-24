Devin McCourty has a new professional home. The former New England Patriots star safety will be joining NBC Sports as an analyst covering the NFL, the network announced Tuesday.

McCourty’s primary role with the network will be working on “Football Night in America,” the pregame show for “Sunday Night Football.”

“I’m excited to be a rookie on the best team in America again,” McCourty said in a press release. “I’m very grateful for this opportunity from NBC Sports to learn from great individuals, chase new goals and provide viewers with my thoughts on the biggest games every week.”

NBC Sports was also excited to add McCourty.

“It’s rare when you have the opportunity to add a three-time Super Bowl-winner to your team, and we’re excited to welcome Devin McCourty to ‘Football Night’ following an incredible NFL career,” NBC Sports Executive Producer and President of Production Sam Flood added in the statement. “Devin is a leader in every sense of the word, both on and off the field, and his dynamic personality and passion for the game will be a great addition to the show.”

MAMA I MADE IT…so excited to join the team!!! https://t.co/kUozRnqdVs — Devin McCourty (@devinmccourty) May 23, 2023

McCourty, who announced his retirement from playing football in March, has indicated over the last few years that he wanted to join the media ranks once his playing days with the Patriots came to an end. He began by hosting a podcast with his twin brother, Jason McCourty, in 2018.

Prior to the 2022 season, McCourty was reportedly a standout at the NFL’s broadcast boot camp. That helped him earn guest gigs on CBS’ “The NFL Today,” CBS Sports Network’s “The Other Pregame Show” and NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football,” joining his twin brother for a week on the last show of that list.

3x Super Bowl Champion @devinmccourty is joining Football Night in America! 🙌#NFL pic.twitter.com/HYlyg7iZ5d — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) May 23, 2023

McCourty was viewed as one of the top broadcasting commodities available this offseason. He reportedly also met with Fox Sports prior to agreeing to a deal with NBC Sports.

McCourty was drafted by the Patriots in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft. He enjoyed an accomplished 13-year playing career, helping the Patriots win three Super Bowls to go along with three All-Pro and two Pro Bowl nods.