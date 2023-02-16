After making the Pro Bowl as a rookie, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has a rather underwhelming sophomore season. If the Las Vegas Raiders were to make a trade offer for Jones, one NFL analyst believes Bill Belichick and the Patriots might actually listen.

Jones’ connection to the Raiders is Josh McDaniels. Now the Raiders’ head coach, McDaniels was once Jones’ offensive coordinator. With Derek Carr now a free agent, Las Vegas needs a quarterback. Hence, a potential link between Jones and the Raiders.

Belichick was reportedly unhappy with how Jones conducted himself during his second season with the Pats, via Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. Jones was often seen lashing out at coaches, which Belichick didn’t appreciate. That tension could potentially lead to New England second guessing themselves on Jones.

“I don’t think Bill appreciated the way Mac handled some stuff last year,” Breer said. “There’s a way that I think Bill thinks a franchise quarterback should conduct himself.”

Furthermore, Breer said he wasn’t sure if New England sees a, “massive gap,” between Jones and Bailey Zappe. While he didn’t say the Pats outright think Zappe is better, but the way Zappe handled himself as a rookie has impressed some around the Patriots organization.

Breer cautions that the Raiders wouldn’t consider giving up a first-round pick for Mac Jones. But the Jones to Las Vegas link is clearly there. The Raiders are in need of a quarterback. Perhaps Bill Belichick and the Patriots aren’t as committed to Jones as once thought.