The 2024 season was never going to be one where the New England Patriots expected to contend in any sort of serious way. But already, just halfway through the season, it's reasonable to believe that Pats fans must be overjoyed with how the season has gone. Consider, New England upset Cincinnati in their home opener. They handed Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets their fifth loss in a row. And most importantly, they've seemingly gotten their answer as to whether Drake Maye is the real deal.

Sure, the #3 overall pick only has four starts under his belt, but Drake Maye has more than flashed what made him such an intriguing prospect coming out of North Carolina. He's a physical presence who is a bonafide threat in the run game. He's got a cannon for a right arm. And as he showed on Sunday afternoon against the Tennessee Titans, he has a sense of the moment, and even a little bit of “Mayegic.”

Expand Tweet

While “aMayezing” definitely sounds more natural, Drake Maye proved to be a magician on the final play of regulation against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Maye held the ball for eleven seconds, eluded multiple Titans defenders, and threw through contact to find Rhamondre Stevenson in the end zone with no time on the clock. Joey Slye sliced in the extra point to send the game to overtime.

Drake Maye's overtime interception ends Patriots' comeback bid

After the Tennessee Titans chewed up nearly eight minutes of clock and came away with a field goal on the opening possession of overtime, Drake Maye would get his opportunity to deliver a little more ‘Mayegic.' But remember, we're still talking about a rookie quarterback here…

Expand Tweet

Maye's ill-advised throw into double-coverage ended New England's comeback bid, but in the end, this is a loss that Patriots fans will be able to live with.