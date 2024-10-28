The New York Jets are still on a free fall after suffering yet another defeat on Sunday. Aaron Rodgers and the Jets got embarrassed in Foxborough, as they absorbed a 25-22 loss to the New England Patriots, thus extending New York's winless streak to five games.

With a 2-6 record after eight weeks of football, the Jets' outlook is pretty bleak. For New York interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich, his team is in a “moment of darkness,” per Rich Cimini.

Being in the dark, literally, is not an alien concept for Rodgers, who had a darkness retreat back in 2023.

“I've been in the darkness,” Rodgers said after the loss to the Patriots. “You have to go in there and make peace with it.”

Rodgers passed for 233 yards and two touchdowns without an interception thrown on 17-of-28 completions but his effort was clearly not enough to keep the Patriots from taking down the Jets. New York was still ahead by five points after rookie running back Braelon Allen rushed for a two-yard touchdown with under three minutes left in regulation. However, the Jets' defense failed to prevent the Pats from marching down the field for a 12-play, 70-yard drive that was punctuated by a game-winning rushing score by running back Rhamondre Stevenson.

That being said and despite Rodgers' solid numbers on paper, New York's offense left much to be desired.

“We did not execute in critical moments,” Ulbrich said of his team's offense. “We say that's not who we are, but it's who we are until we demonstrate otherwise.”

Fans, social media react to Aaron Rodgers' ‘darkness' quote after Jets-Patriots

Rodgers' darkness quote has fans buzzing with all sorts of reactions. Here are some of them:

“Aaron chose to go into the darkness though….JET FANS DIDN’T CHOOSE THIS, WHY WOULD WE CHOOSE THIS!?” said @ShakerEzaizat.

“Everything about this team is so cringy, these quotes are embarrassing” – ncarter1192.

From @imhearcuzelon: “I will say it. I would love for him and Tae to say nah f**k this, we running it back here. Yah this season done. But I think a viable DC with Ulbricht and some offseason revamps we got this.”

“bro started talking about his trip 😂😂” – @TheVicMonte

“Let me see him play out this season and he will earn my respect for enduring darkness” – @DigiElon

“Did this man not realize what Jets fans have been through already? Heck they have lived in darkness for years. Brother was supposed to be the light! 😆” – @kristenobrien15