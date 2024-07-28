New England Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett holds an unenviable position as the starting quarterback for a team whose future is looking elsewhere. That future is No. 3 overall pick Drake Maye. But the young Maye reacted positively to Brissett’s successful pre-training camp plan.

Maye told bostonglobe.com that Brissett did a nice job helping the quarterbacks prepare for the upcoming season by getting them together for early morning workouts.

“That was a good time down there in Florida,” rookie quarterback Drake Maye said. “It was hot – good thing we worked out early in the morning. It was good to see those guys and check in over the break and just keep working.”

Also in the quarterback mix are Bailey Zappe and Joe Milton III.

Patriots QB Drake Maye learning from Brissett

Brissett organized the throwing sessions for the weekend of July 13 at Saint Andrew’s School in Boca Raton, Florida. Along with the quarterbacks, receivers like JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kendrick Bourne, K.J. Osborn and DeMario Douglas showed up. According to the Boston Globe, the sessions turned into a bonding opportunity. Bowling and dinners added to the mix.

Brissett said the pre-camp work should benefit the quarterback room.

“I thought it was great, not only just from the football aspect, but just being around the guys, and being able to hang out with each other outside of Boston and Foxborough and away from the facility,” Brissett said. “We had a great time.”

New England has a new coach in Jerod Mayo, so offseason work helps players get familiar with a different approach. Brissett learned the approach from Tom Brady. The Patriots selected Brissett in the third round on the 2016 NFL Draft. He spent only one season there before four years with the Colts. Over the last three years, Brissett played for the Dolphins, Browns, and Commanders.

He’s thrown for 10,574 yards, starting 48 games in eight seasons. He has a respectable TD-to-interception ratio at 51 to 23. And just his veteran presence is important for a player like Maye, who shoulders high expectations. The Patriots shouldn’t feel rushed to get Maye into the lineup because 2024 looks like a rebuilding year. Maye can learn the ropes from Brissett and perhaps thrive in year two — the same type of route the Chiefs took with Patrick Mahomes.

Mayo said he didn’t know of the get-together in advance.

“Obviously, they want to get those extra reps in to make sure everyone is on the same page,” Mayo said. “As they continue to learn and grow throughout the playbook, let me say, then their real, true athleticism can start to show.”