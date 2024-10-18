New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye mysteriously popped up on the injury report with a knee issue this week. Still, it's looking like the rookie will be good to go for the Patriots' Week 7 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. While speaking to reporters, Maye revealed he's feeling good and looking forward to this Sunday. However, Maye also would not disclose when the knee injury happened, which adds even more obscurity surrounding the sudden occurrence. Regardless, the good news is that Maye appears to be just fine and will probably be under center this weekend.

Maye made his first start on the NFL level last Sunday, going 20-for-33 with 243 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions in a 41-21 loss to the Houston Texans. While there were some ups and downs for Maye, he showed plenty of flashes to demonstrate why New England selected him with the third overall pick back in April's NFL Draft. More importantly, Maye injected some much-needed life into an offense previously struggling with Jacoby Brissett under center at quarterback. But with his first start now under his belt, Maye is heading into another NFL career first: a win. It won't be easy since it's on the road. But with how the Jaguars have struggled, Maye could have a chance.

What's Drake Maye's NFL story with the Patriots?

After a stellar career at North Carolina, Maye was selected third overall by New England in the 2024 NFL Draft. Initially, the plan was to have Maye sit behind Brissett to start the year, letting the young quarterback grow. However, Maye made his initial debut in Week 3, going 4-for-8 with 22 yards after relieving Brissett in the fourth quarter during a loss to the New York Jets. After Maye took the reins against the Texans, the Patriots are all in on their rookie phenom.

But even with the insertion of Maye into the starting lineup, the Pats still clearly have ample issues. The offensive line remains porous, and the Patriots have one of the worst weapons groups, if not the worst, in the league. For that reason, many questioned New England's decision to throw Maye to the wolves, but the first-year signal-caller held his own against the Texans in Week 6. There's momentum in Maye's corner after a strong debut. Now, he'll try to guide the Patriots to their first win since their season-opening upset of the Cincinnati Bengals.