The New England Patriots are entering a new era under head coach Jerod Mayo and QB Drake Maye. Nobody knows how long it will take for the pair to achieve success in New England, or if that will ever happen. However, fans are desperate for something new. The Patriots only won four games in 2023, their lowest win total since their 2-14 finish in 1992. Patriots insider Tom Curran took a shot at predicting the range of outcomes for Drake Maye and the Patriots in 2024.

In his article on NBC Sports Boston, Curran lays out both best- and worst-case scenarios for Maye and the Patriots in 2024, as well as his prediction for the most likely outcome.

Curran takes a very realistic approach to this admittedly fanciful exercise. For example, in his best-case scenario Drake Maye does not enter Week 1 as the starter. This scenario does not see the Patriots instantly become Super Bowl contenders. Instead, Maye shows consistent growth and develops chemistry with his offensive weapons.

Meanwhile, in the worst-case scenario, Curran paints a picture of Maye having a Zach Wilson-esque beginning to his career that causes serious doubt about his future with the team. That would be a hard pill to swallow for Patriots fans.

Now for the most likely outcome. Curran believes that Maye still has a lot of developing to do, but he makes incremental progress and takes his with a cool head. Maye shows flashes in the preseason but begins the year as the backup, only getting work in garbage time against powerful teams like the 49ers and Dolphins.

Curran believes that it will take until Week 13 for Drake Maye to earn the starting job.

One overarching theme of this article is that Curran believes Drake Maye will not become the full-time starter until 2025. Patriots fans should be willing to accept this, so long as Maye gives them some reasons for optimism this season.

Patriots rookie QB Drake Maye drops confident take on one major adjustment he is working on this offseason

If Maye is not ready to win the starting job this year, as Curran suggests, then it is the right time to start working on his game.

One responsibility that Maye has been assigned this offseason is calling plays in the huddle. He starting doing this as early as the spring.

“More and more, the huddle calls are coming together,” Maye said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN. “I don't sound like I'm fumbling words in there. I sound like I know what I'm doing. Mixing up a bunch of letters, a bunch of numbers, it's getting that down pat. … It's a good thing I'm a pretty big dude in there [6-foot-4, 223 pounds]. I look guys in the eye, not just looking down, and commanding it, and getting a good break. A good clap. It kind of gets you in a good mood [that] ‘this is going to be a good play.'”

Thankfully the Patriots have veteran QB Jacoby Brissett to lean on while Maye learns the minutiae of becoming an NFL signal caller.

Patriots fans will be eagerly watching Drake Maye during the preseason, hoping they have their next franchise QB.