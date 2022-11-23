Published November 23, 2022

By Kendall Capps

New England Patriots legendary wide receiver Julian Edelman captured three Super Bowl rings during his illustrious career. He was known for making big catches in big games and was never afraid to share his feelings. Well, his episode of the NFL Network series, “Julian Edelman, A Football Life.” is slated to air this Friday.

In it, he provides insight into the organization that is an enigma wrapped inside a mystery. But he also was very candid with the time he also left the Patriots for the New York Giants.

After the 2012-2013 season, the Patriots decided to let wide receiver Wes Welker walk in free agency. The decision did not sit well with Edelman. Following that decision, New England then signed free agent Danny Amendola. Amendola played a very similar type role as Edelman, causing him to wonder if he was next, as NESN noted.

“I was hurt,” Edelman said. “I did everything Coach (Bill Belichick) said, gave four years of my life, and then (the Patriots sign Amendola). I’m not going to lie, I was pissed off. I was like, ‘Dude, you’re coming to take my keys to the Cadillac?’ Dog, what’s going on? I’m over here on a minimum deal. This guy’s getting $34 mil?”

Edelman then reportedly contemplated leaving New England for the New York Giants. It felt personal and he had a very personal reaction to it.

“I was like, ‘(Expletive) Belichick. (Expletive) the Patriots. I hate everyone here. How are you going to do this to me?’” I took a visit to the New York Giants, and they offered me a contract.”

Jules, as he came to be known, ultimately decided to return to the Patriots because of the connection he developed with Tom Brady. That obviously was a very good decision.