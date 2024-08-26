The New England Patriots got some bad news on the injury front, and it may impact a decision on Drake Maye’s immediate future. And perhaps Maye will be ready even without all of his equipment.

During the Sunday Night Football preseason game against the Washington Commanders, Maye had an impressive completion, as posted on X by the NFL.

“No shoe, no problem. Maye still completed the pass.”

Patriots QB Drake Maye looking sharp

The play drew a laugh or two from NBC broadcaster Cris Collinsworth.

“There goes the shoe,” Collinsworth said. “Kick it off. No big deal. Let’s just go ahead and throw this ball for a first down. What the heck?”

Maye had already stepped up his pursuit of the starting gig, according to The Sports Hub via ESPN and nbcsports.com.

“I think early on he was trying to defer and just be a good teammate,” Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo said. “Now, he’s competing to be the starting quarterback; he’s really kind of ramped up his preparation and production on the field.”

But Mayo hasn’t made any decisions on moving Jacoby Brissett from the first-team position.

“We’re going to stick to the (development) plan,” Mayo said. “It may not be a popular plan. But we’re doing what we think is right for the organization, not only in the near term but also in the long term.”

Mayo said he’s looking for mental toughness and competitiveness in his quarterback, according to nesn.com via a team transcript.

“I can't sit here and tell you, unless it's like a Philip Rivers release, where, ‘Man, that release is kind of weird,’ ” Mayo said. “I don't get into the technical stuff. For me, evaluating a quarterback or any other player, but especially the quarterback, they have to be mentally tough. And they have to be able to bounce back from all the adversity that they're bound to see.”