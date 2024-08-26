The New England Patriots could be without starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett after a hard tackle injured him, sending him to the sidelines early in the first quarter of their preseason finale against the Washington Commanders. On just the sixth play of the game, K.J. Henry, a backup defensive end, went unblocked around the right side of the Patriots' offensive line to secure the seven-yard sack. Brissett finished the drive but did not return. A tweet from Adam Schefter showed the play where he reports Brissett was injured.

Update: Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports Brissett suffered a right shoulder injury and is questionable to return.

The Patriots' first-round pick, Drake Maye, entered on their next series. To break open that drive, Maye split the defense and converted a third-and-14 for a first down, thanks to a timely 17-yard run into the open field.

He later connected for an 18-yard touchdown pass to Kevin Harris.

Maye has delivered impressive moments already in the preseason. In the Patriots' first preseason game, a 17-3 win vs the Eagles, Maye scampered into the end zone for a four-yard touchdown run that excited New England fans.

Does Jacoby Brissett's injury mean Drake Maye is the Patriots' QB1?

Brissett has stayed on message with the Patriots media throughout the preseason. He's grinding, and this isn't his first rodeo in trying to secure a team's QB1 role.

“I can’t worry about that,” Brissett said. “I just go out there and do my job. I’ve been in this league long enough, and a lot of crazy things have happened in my career so far, and I wouldn’t be shocked by anything. But at the same time, I’m enjoying this process, putting my best foot forward, and just letting the chips fall where they may. . . . I don’t really worry about the competition.”

Alex Van Pelt, the Patriots offensive coordinator, delivered glowing praise for the rookie via Zack Cox of the Boston Herald.

“(Maye has) taken steps forward every single day, and that’s the big thing,” Van Pelt said. “There’s no regression. He’s taking what he’s learned from the previous practices and applying it to the next practice. He’s been really impressive, the last few weeks especially.”

With little to play for in what most believe will be a punt year for the Patriots' franchise, the temptation may be to allow Maye to learn, absorb the position and be fostered on the sidelines. Unfortunately, that seemingly logical approach ignores Maye's electric play despite playing limited snaps.

Ultimately, Maye is the consummate teammate and shows his appreciation for Brissett, who has mentored him through the offseason and training camp.

“You know I'm just gonna take advantage of my opportunities, I think Jacoby (Brissett) has done a great job, he's a great player, great teammate,” Maye said. “He's been repping with the ones the whole time, so I'm excited for him and just trying to take every advantage of the reps I do get and when I'm in there try to have some fun.”

The Patriots begin their regular season on Sunday, September 8 at 1:00 p.m. EST in a road contest against the Cincinnati Bengals.