The embarrassment for Patriots fans continues with news the team has been flexed out of Monday Night Football — and NFL first

An already historically bad New England Patriots season has set yet another record for mediocrity. With yesterday's announcement that the league has flexed the team's December 17 game versus the Kansas City Chiefs out of Monday Night Football — the first such schedule “flex” in NFL history, Patriots fans and Boston media are taking to social media to express their embarrassment about the Patriots' new levels of terrible.

"How pathetic. Another low… that's how bad you suck. That's embarrassing." Patriots-Chiefs game in Week 15 flexed out of MNF to Sunday, Dec 17th at 1pm (First Monday Night game to get flexed) @FelgerAndMazz react pic.twitter.com/45wTMTKYyS — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) November 30, 2023

The Patriots getting flexed out of their MNF game against the Chiefs is like the mercy rule in little league baseball. It was unbearable to watch for awhile, but everyone is just glad they aren’t forced to watch another inning. #Patriots #MNF — Zach Taranko (@ZachTaranko) November 30, 2023

The Patriots getting flexed out of MNF might just be the ultimate finisher for Belichick — Mei 💎. (@AiyanaaMeii) November 30, 2023

The flex means the Patriots will not appear on a Monday Night Football game during the NFL regular season for the first time since 2001.

The move indicated just how far the Patriots have fallen — unable, in the eyes of television execs, to act even as second-fiddle blowout fodder to an 8-3 Super Bowl-contending Kansas City Chiefs team accompanied by massive star power.

The Chiefs national TV charisma includes quarterback Patrick Mahomes, head coach Andy Reid, tight end Travis Kelce, and, if only potentially, his widely publicized new partner Taylor Swift. The presumed blowout will occur on Sunday, December 16, at 1 PM at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.

The Patriots are just 4-13 in their last seventeen games, dating back to a 24-10 home defeat to the Buffalo Bills on December 1, 2022. Through eleven games, the Patriots have averaged just 13.5 points per game, second only to the New York Giants — who coincidentally defeated New England at the Meadowlands last weekend, at 13.3.

The Patriots aren't just statistically unwatchable in nearly every NFL offensive category — their roster may be the least recognizable in the league. Star defensive lineman Matt Judon is out for the season with an injury, and struggling former first-round pick quarterback Mac Jones is expected to sit for the rest of the season in favor of unheralded backup Bailey Zappe.