An already historically bad New England Patriots season has set yet another record for mediocrity. With yesterday's announcement that the league has flexed the team's December 17 game versus the Kansas City Chiefs out of Monday Night Football — the first such schedule “flex” in NFL history, Patriots fans and Boston media are taking to social media to express their embarrassment about the Patriots' new levels of terrible.

The flex means the Patriots will not appear on a Monday Night Football game during the NFL regular season for the first time since 2001.

The move indicated just how far the Patriots have fallen — unable, in the eyes of television execs, to act even as second-fiddle blowout fodder to an 8-3 Super Bowl-contending Kansas City Chiefs team accompanied by massive star power.

The Chiefs national TV charisma includes quarterback Patrick Mahomes, head coach Andy Reid, tight end Travis Kelce, and, if only potentially, his widely publicized new partner Taylor Swift. The presumed blowout will occur on Sunday, December 16, at 1 PM at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.

The Patriots are just 4-13 in their last seventeen games, dating back to a 24-10 home defeat to the Buffalo Bills on December 1, 2022. Through eleven games, the Patriots have averaged just 13.5 points per game, second only to the New York Giants — who coincidentally defeated New England at the Meadowlands last weekend, at 13.3.

The Patriots aren't just statistically unwatchable in nearly every NFL offensive category — their roster may be the least recognizable in the league. Star defensive lineman Matt Judon is out for the season with an injury, and struggling former first-round pick quarterback Mac Jones is expected to sit for the rest of the season in favor of unheralded backup Bailey Zappe.