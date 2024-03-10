The New England Patriots are clearly in the market for a new quarterback after trading Mac Jones to the Jacksonville Jaguars. It was a move that was expected after the franchise announced Jones was placed on the trade block. However, the fanbase couldn't help but notice the little return the team got in the deal.
Jones was dealt away for a sixth-round pick (192) of the 2024 NFL Draft, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Considering the return is so low for the Patriots, the franchise essentially wanted him out of the facility. It's not like his contract was ridiculously large or anything.
Overall it was a shocking move for both fanbases. The Patriots didn't receive anything exciting back in return. Meanwhile, the Jaguars gave up a late-round pick for a backup quarterback they technically didn't need. So, there are plenty of funny reactions to this deal.
JAG JONES NO WAY 😭😭😭😭
— Max Loeb (@loebsleads) March 10, 2024
I would really hope the Patriots go quarterback with the third pick overall.
Pats definitely drafting a qb .
— BiggBreeze (@BigBreezy29) March 10, 2024
The Jaguars just can't get away from that type of quarterback, can they?
Jags just always have the need for a Blaine Gabbart type on their roster, huh
— Trader Aaron (@Vrabel56) March 10, 2024
Maybe Mac Jones can have a later career surge.
Mac will get a shot to start somewhere, don't think it'll be Jax unless Lawrence gets hurt. This may be a good move for him.
— Steve (@ProcuringIncome) March 10, 2024
It'll be interesting to see how Jones' career plays out. For now, he's going to be Trevor Lawrence's backup in Jacksonville. Mac Jones is due to hit free agency next offseason, however, the Jaguars have the right to exercise his fifth-year option if they choose to do so.
As for the Patriots, they're officially moving into a new era at quarterback this season. Bailey Zappe is the only quarterback on the roster currently but we should expect New England to acquire a new quarterback either through free agency, a trade, or the NFL Draft.