New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye might not be making the headlines that other rookie QBs are making this year. That doesn't mean, however, that Maye is having a bad season. In fact, he's doing quite well in the northeast.

Maye set a Patriots franchise record on Saturday, per Fox Sports. It came in a loss to the L.A. Chargers. The rookie gunslinger threw a touchdown pass for the eighth consecutive game, which is now an all-time high mark for a Patriots rookie quarterback. Tom Brady may have all sorts of records in New England, but he won't have that one.

Despite his touchdown pass, the Patriots couldn't find a way to defeat L.A. The Chargers won the game by a score of 40-7. Maye finished the contest with the touchdown pass, as well as 117 passing yards.

Maye was selected third overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, behind only Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels. This season, the Patriots rookie has 2,276 passing yards and 15 touchdowns. Maye does have 10 interceptions in his rookie season.

New England's rookie quarterback played his college football at North Carolina. He was selected as the ACC Player of the Year in the 2022 season.

The Patriots are trying to rebuild with Maye under center

New England hasn't seen the type of success in recent years that it had when Brady was around. Patriots owner Robert Kraft is hoping Maye can return the franchise to greatness. There's at least one reporter that believes Maye is doing just that.

“It’s been a disappointing season for the Patriots, but Maye has been everything Robert Kraft and Co. could have hoped for in their young franchise quarterback,” Fox Sports reporter Jordan Schultz said on X, formerly Twitter.

New England also has a new coach, as well as quarterback. Jerod Mayo is in his first season leading the team, after Bill Belichick decided to leave New England. The Patriots hold a 3-13 record after losing to the Chargers on Saturday.

The struggles this season for New England have a lot of fans calling for Mayo's firing, despite it being just his first season.

“You hear those things. But at the same time, they paid to sit in the seats, and we've got to play better,” Mayo said, per ESPN. “If we play better, we don't have to hear that stuff.”

Mayo has his defenders, including defensive lineman Davon Godchaux.

“The guy's in his first season. It's not going to be golden. We didn't expect to win a Super Bowl this year. I get it, nobody wants to get beaten 40-7, but the chant is ridiculous,” Godchaux said.

Mayo has a chance to go out on a high note in his first year. The Patriots close the season with a game against the Buffalo Bills on January 5.