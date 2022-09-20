Julian Edelman is one of the most prominent wide receivers in New England Patriots franchise history. However, despite his status as one of the biggest stars in the league during his heyday, the former Super Bowl MVP still isn’t immune from the occasional starstruck moment.

This was somewhat the case for Edelman when Los Angeles Lakers icon Kobe Bryant addressed the Patriots during the offseason. New England asked the Hall of Fame shooting guard to speak to the team to help motivate them ahead of the new campaign. As it turns out, the Black Mamba had this exact effect on Edelman, who hasn’t forgotten about that epic moment to this very day.

Speaking on an episode of his Games with Names podcast with co-host Sam Morril, Edelman described how fascinated he was with Kobe when he spoke in front of the entire Patriots squad:

“We’d always have legendary people or head coaches or business leaders. They’d come in and speak to the whole team in like the offseason,” Edelman said. “Speaking of this, Kobe came and spoke to us. He was one of the most interesting humans I’ve ever heard in that climate. He was so interesting, and his attention to detail and his question asking — he’d ask us questions so then he could take it where he was going next.”

It goes without saying that Kobe Bryant left quite an impression on Edelman. Apparently, what stood out the most for the retired wide receiver is how ruthless Bryant was in terms of his competitiveness.

“He wasn’t playing anymore, but I mean, you could just tell that guy was a fierce f–king winner,” Edelman continued. “Just eye of the tiger. He’ll f–king rip your heart out and would do it over and over and over and over again just to show you you’re not better than him. And you felt that when he spoke. One of the coolest people that came and talked to us before a season.”

It doesn’t sound like Kobe worked out or somehow played with Edelman and the Patriots, so it’s even more interesting that the three-time Super Bowl champ picked all this up from Kobe from a mere speech. I can only imagine what kind of impact Kobe would have had on Julian Edelman if they played a game of basketball or football.