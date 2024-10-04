The New England Patriots have been dealt several injuries to their offensive line, and they had to make a decision on one of their other players, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“The Patriots are placing OT Caedan Wallace (ankle) on Injured Reserve, per coach Jerod Mayo. Sounds like he's out at least six weeks,” Rapoport wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Wallace injured his ankle in Week 4 against the San Francisco 49ers and didn't return to the game. This season, Wallace has only allowed one sack and a quarterback hit in 70 offensive snaps and 31 pass-blocking opportunities. Mayo noted that Wallace could return this season, so that bodes well for an offensive line that is banged up.

Patriots' offensive line banged up

The Patriots lost their top offensive lineman earlier this week, center David Andrews. He'll be out for the rest of the season due to a shoulder injury that needs surgery, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“Patriots center and captain David Andrews is expected to have surgery to repair a significant shoulder injury and will likely be placed on season-ending Injured Reserve, sources say. One of the NFL’s toughest players, if Andrews could possibly go, he would. Brutal reality,” Rapoport tweeted on X, formerly Twitter.

Andrews tried to find a way where he didn't have to miss the season, but surgery was the only option.

“It's impossible to overstate how valuable David Andrews is to the Patriots,” Rapoport wrote. “He is, as one close observer noted, the heart-and-soul of the locker room. Andrews tried like crazy for a different outcome. But this appears to be the only choice for the NE stalwart.”

After head coach Jerod Mayo confirmed that Andrews would be out for the season, he said, “First word I would say is toughness” and called it a “huge loss.”

The Patriots haven't been able to keep Jacoby Brissett clean so far this season. Against the 49ers, he was sacked six times, and the week before he was sacked five times.

With Andrews out for the season and Wallace set to miss the next few games, the Patriots offense will have to be quick-paced, and Brissett will have to try and find a way to get the ball out as fast as possible. The Patriots will be going up against the Miami Dolphins in Week 4, another team that is trying to fight through injuries as well to some of their key players.