After watching Rhamondre Stevenson fumbling the ball four times in as many weeks for the New England Patriots in 2024, something had to change in order to keep Jarod Mayo's team in a few more of their games moving forward, but what?

Well, on a media appearance Friday night, Mayo gave fans their answer, letting them know that after four straight weeks coughing the ball up, Stevenson would not be starting for the team in Week 5 against the Miami Dolphins.

“Had a conversation with Rhamondre and he won't be starting … I'll be upfront and transparent. But he will play. And he understands he has to protect the football going forward,” Mayo revealed via ESPN.

“We can't preach ‘ball security is job security' and still have him out there the majority of the time,” Mayo said. “I think it sends a stronger message to the players that there are certain things that we just can't do to win — especially with the team we have today.”

Facing off against a Miami Dolphins team that is noticeably less effective with Tyler Huntley under center than Tua Tagovailoa, the Patriots have a serious chance to make up some ground in the AFC East with a win over Mike McDaniel and company in Week 5. If giving Antonio Gibson the nod and the plurality of the carries in Week 5 proves enough of a difference-maker to get a few more points on the board instead of a few more turnovers on the stat sheet, then who knows, maybe the change will prove permanent moving forward.

Antonio Gibson has played well for the Patriots in 2024

Originally drafted by the Washington Football Team – remember them? – in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Gibson had an up-and-down season in the Nation's capital. He looked like a true star as a rookie and a sophomore in 2020-21, then fell off in 2022 and 2023 due to the emergence of Brian Robinson Jr. as a true RB1, and ultimately landed in New England this offseason on a three-year, $11.25 million contract in the hopes of replacing Ezekiel Elliott behind Stevenson.

Through his first four games in the red, silver, and blue, Gibson has looked great, averaging a career-high 5.3 yards per attempt on 29 runs – 155 yards overall – and has supplemented his efforts with 82 receiving yards on seven catches versus eight targets. And best of all, he hasn't fumbled the ball once, despite coughing it up 12 times in Washington over four seasons.

Can Gibson be the answer at running back for the Patriots in 2024? Maybe yes, maybe no, but his likely insertion into the starting lineup has just as much to do with his own effectiveness on the field as Stevenson's issues.